Good news for Uzbekistan athletics has arrived from Hungary. At the "Hungarian Athletic Grand Prix" in Budapest, Anvar Anvarov secured a silver medal in the long jump with a result of 8.12 meters.

The second attempt — a jump to the podium

The decisive result for Anvarov was recorded on his second attempt. The Uzbek athlete jumped 8.12 meters, taking second place among strong competitors.

This result once again demonstrates his consistent form. In the long jump, any result over 8 meters is considered a high-level performance.

Tentoglou first, Anvarov second

First place in the competition went to the renowned Greek athlete Miltiadis Tentoglou, who won with a result of 8.31 meters.

Anvar Anvarov took the second step on the podium with 8.12 meters. German representative Simon Batz recorded the same result but finished third in the final standings.

Rank Athlete Country Result 1 Miltiadis Tentoglou Greece 8.31 m 2 Anvar Anvarov Uzbekistan 8.12 m 3 Simon Batz Germany 8.12 m

An important medal at a Gold-level tournament

The "Hungarian Athletic Grand Prix" is one of the prestigious competitions on the World Athletics calendar. In such tournaments, every medal is important not only for the result but also for international rankings and the athlete's confidence.

Anvarov has once again brought the name of Uzbekistan to the podium in strong European sectors.

This silver medal is more than just a second-place finish. It is a result that shows Uzbek long jump athletics is a force in international competition.

Jumping over 8 meters — a major signal

In the long jump, the 8-meter mark holds special psychological and athletic significance. Anvarov's 8.12-meter result indicates he is ready for strong competition this season.

Most importantly, he achieved this result in a competition featuring a world-class athlete like Miltiadis Tentoglou. Finishing second in such a field provides a great boost of confidence.

Another international podium for Uzbekistan

Recently, Anvar Anvarov has been actively participating in European tournaments and consistently recording high results. This shows his growing experience in international competitions.

Each such start has a dual significance for the athlete: first, the result and the medal, and second, the opportunity to test oneself against strong rivals ahead of major tournaments.

Anvarov made good use of this opportunity in Budapest.

Now on to even bigger goals

The silver medal in Budapest could be one of the highlights of the season for Anvarov, as the 8.12-meter jump once again proved his high potential.

Now the main task is to maintain consistency, improve the result in upcoming starts, and fight for the podium in the biggest competitions.

Confidence from Budapest

Anvar Anvarov won a silver medal at the "Hungarian Athletic Grand Prix". His 8.12-meter result was another piece of joyful news for Uzbekistan athletics.

This medal shows that the athlete's international potential is expanding. Now, one question remains for the fans: can Anvarov approach results around 8.30 meters in his next starts?