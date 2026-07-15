SpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flight

·27·Technology
SpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flight

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is facing a challenging period in the stock market. Following its high-profile IPO in June, the company's share price has dropped below the initial $135 mark for the first time. This situation raises serious questions about investor confidence and market stability for the biggest player in the space industry, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

On Wednesday afternoon, SpaceX shares lost value, dropping to $133 per share. Although prices later stabilized around $135, this decline continues the downward trend observed over the past month. It is worth noting that in the early days of public trading, the company's shares exceeded $200, competing with tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft in terms of total market capitalization.

Market volatility and the "small float" factor

Experts believe several factors are causing the sharp fluctuations in SpaceX shares. First, only 4% of the company's total shares are freely traded on the Nasdaq exchange. This situation, known in finance as a "small float," means that even small trading volumes can significantly impact the share price. Second, the general downturn in the tech sector in recent months and investor caution regarding Elon Musk's ambitious plans are also playing a role.

Not only shares, but the value of bonds sold by the company ahead of the IPO has also begun to decline. This could signal long-term financial pressure for SpaceX. Market participants are re-evaluating how realistic the revenue potential is from Musk's promises to "conquer other worlds."

Starship tests and future IPOs

SpaceX is preparing to conduct the next test flight of its largest rocket, the Starship system, in the coming hours. This flight is the first major technical test since the IPO and could determine the fate of the company's shares. Remaining committed to its traditional "fly, fail, fix" strategy, SpaceX is not planning for the rocket to land this time either. The simulated landing in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to end with the explosion of rocket parts in any case.

The situation surrounding SpaceX is an important indicator not only for this company but for the entire technology market. Currently, AI giants like Anthropic and OpenAI have also secretly filed for their own IPOs. Investors are using the SpaceX example to try to forecast how these new-generation tech companies will behave in the market.

In conclusion, the results of the Starship flight and the subsequent movement of the share price will define the financial strength of the Elon Musk empire. If the decline continues, it could negatively impact the public market entry plans of other high-tech startups.

SpaceXElon MuskStarshipIPONasdaq
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