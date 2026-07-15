Tuchel is not afraid of Argentina: “We are ready”

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup semi-final, England head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke openly about Argentina. He acknowledged that beating the reigning world champions is extremely difficult, but emphasized that England has the character, patience, and determination to pass this test.

“They are very difficult to beat”

Tuchel did not hide the strength of the Argentina national team. He said he knows some of the opposing players well and has worked with others.

“They have strengths. Even when they concede a goal or the game gets tough, they don't panic. They are very difficult to beat. That is the truth,” said Tuchel.

This thought reveals the main truth about Argentina: Scaloni's team does not rely solely on technique or Messi. They have the ability to win big games through grit, emotion, and discipline.

Tuchel recalled Argentina in Qatar

The England coach said the current Argentina team is very similar to the one from four years ago. In 2022 in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni's side became world champions after defeating France in a penalty shootout.

Tuchel believes that Argentina still retains that cohesion, that willingness to sacrifice, and that emotional football.

Argentina's strengths The meaning emphasized by Tuchel Not panicking they don't lose their composure even after conceding Cohesion the team works for a single goal Emotion provides mental strength in big games History acts as additional motivation The Scaloni factor system and style are maintained

“We are also a team full of emotion”

Tuchel acknowledged that Argentina plays with emotion, but stated that England is also ready for such games.

“England has enough patience, character, and determination to fight against Argentina. We are ready for this clash,” he said.

This semi-final will not be just a tactical game for England. Nerves, pressure, historical rivalry, and small details on the pitch will play a major role.

Will history turn into pressure?

The rivalry between England and Argentina has a special place in the history of the World Cup. The Football Association has noted that these two teams have met 5 times in World Cups, with England winning 3 of them.

But Tuchel does not want to burden the team with this history as extra pressure.

He believes England knows exactly why they are here. The goal is simple: play their own game in the semi-final and reach the final.

The main task for England

It is very dangerous to be reckless against Argentina. Because players like Messi, Alvarez, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez can change the fate of the game from a single open space.

England must act precisely in the following aspects:

• quick repositioning when the ball is lost;

• not giving Messi comfortable space;

• not leaving freedom for Paredes and Enzo Fernandez in the center;

• quick transition to attack through Kane and Bellingham;

• not getting emotional and breaking tactical order.

Simply put, England vs Argentina must fight not only by running but also with intelligence.

Spain is waiting in the final

The winner of this semi-final will face Spain in the final. Spain reached the decisive match by defeating France 2-0 in the first semi-final.

So, the goal for England is two-fold: first, break Argentina's character, then be ready to counter Spain's ball control.

For Argentina, this is the next big test on the path to defending their title.

A big signal before a big game

Tuchel's words mean one thing: England respects the opponent but is not afraid of them. Argentina, as the reigning champion, will enter the pitch with great confidence.

Whoever finds their rhythm first in this game will be closer to the final.

Now the main question is: can England overcome Argentina's emotion and the Messi factor?