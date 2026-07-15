Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make a surprise return to the Spanish league

·27·Sport
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make a surprise return to the Spanish league

Experienced Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the verge of an unexpected turn in his career. The forward, who once defended the colors of giants like Arsenal and Barcelona, is close to a return to Spanish football. This time, his destination may surprise everyone. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Foot Mercato, the striker, who has lost his place in the Marseille squad, is in negotiations with Deportivo La Coruña. The historic Spanish club aims to significantly strengthen its attacking line by signing Aubameyang.

Difficulties in France and a new challenge

For Aubameyang, who has fallen out of the starting lineup at Marseille in recent months, this transfer could be the perfect opportunity to revive his career. As the French club has begun a process of rejuvenation and restructuring, there was almost no room left for the 35-year-old striker. Nevertheless, he continues to demonstrate his high-level finishing in the matches he plays.

The Deportivo La Coruña management believes that Aubameyang's experience will help create a leadership atmosphere in the dressing room. Once a Spanish champion and a sensation in the Champions League, the club is now striving to restore its former status. The transfer of a star like Aubameyang signals the club's serious ambitions.

Looking at the statistics, the striker participated in 30 matches across all competitions for Marseille last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 5 assists. This shows that he is still capable of playing at a high tempo. His efficiency on European pitches, in particular, is commendable.

  • 8 matches in the Champions League;
  • 3 goals scored;
  • 4 effective assists.
These numbers confirm that Aubameyang's speed and composure in front of goal are still intact. Deportivo plans to break through the defenses of their rivals in the Spanish league precisely because of these qualities. If the deal goes through, it will become one of the most sensational transfers of the season for Spanish football.

AubameyangDeportivoTransferSpainFootball
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