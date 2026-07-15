Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid: Transfer fee set at 200 million euros

·39·Sport
Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid: Transfer fee set at 200 million euros

Bayern Munich's French winger Michael Olise is ready for a major turning point in his career. Having attracted the attention of many giants with his brilliant performances in Germany, the player has expressed his desire to join the Spanish club Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. If this transfer goes through, he will have the opportunity to play alongside his national team teammate Kylian Mbappé at the club level. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Foot Mercato, Michael Olise considers the Madrid club the most suitable place to develop his career. The player has already informed the Munich club's management of his plans. The Spanish side is also not indifferent to the talented forward — as Marca journalist Pablo Polo writes, the Real Madrid board is ready to take all necessary measures to acquire Olise.

José Mourinho and transfer details

Interestingly, Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho (as mentioned in the source) has been monitoring the player's movements for a long time. The specialist even attended the DFB-Pokal final held in Berlin on May 23rd, watching Olise's performance directly from the VIP box. This visit has further fueled rumors about the player's move to Madrid.

However, Bayern's management does not want to let their leader go easily. Honorary president Uli Hoeness spoke in a sharp tone during an interview with Sky Sport Germany. He emphasized that even if Mourinho watched him with five eyes, Bayern has no intention of selling Olise. Nevertheless, internally, the club's management has begun preparing for the possibility of the player's departure.

According to reports, the Munich club is demanding a release clause of at least 200 million euros for Michael Olise. The player's current contract is signed until June 2029, which gives Bayern an advantage in negotiations. Such a massive sum could make this the most expensive transfer of the current summer.

Bayern scouts have already started looking for a replacement for Olise. Among the candidates, Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola occupies the top spot. The Munich side considers the young French talent worthy of filling the gap in their attacking line.

Recall that Michael Olise formed a brilliant tandem with Kylian Mbappé for the France national team. Although the French team lost 0-2 in the semi-finals of the last major tournament against Spain, Olise's individual performance was highly rated by experts.

Real MadridBayern MunichMichael OliseTransferFootball
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