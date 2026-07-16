AI Needs $5 Trillion Annual Investment: SoftBank CEO Makes Bold Statement

·26·Technology
AI Needs $5 Trillion Annual Investment: SoftBank CEO Makes Bold Statement

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has sharply criticized those skeptical of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, calling the field the most important factor defining the future of humanity. In his view, labeling the hype around AI as a "bubble" is completely groundless and equivalent to doubting the utility of cars or airplanes in their early days. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Speaking at an annual conference in Tokyo, Masayoshi Son emphasized that AI will not only change our way of life but also generate massive economic benefits. "Asking if AI is a bubble is foolish. Those who refuse to develop will close off their own world. Those who condemn artificial intelligence are spreading evil," the billionaire entrepreneur added.

Infrastructure and Global Investments

Recently, concerns have grown in financial markets regarding the rising stock prices of giants like NVIDIA and whether investments in data centers are justified. However, according to Masayoshi Son's calculations, approximately $5 trillion in annual investment is required to expand global AI infrastructure, increase chip production, and adapt energy systems.

The SoftBank founder predicts that by 2040, nearly 20 percent of global GDP will be generated by AI-related sectors and "superintelligence." This implies a fundamental restructuring of the global economy.

Strategic Steps and Energy Issues

The Japanese tech investor has already begun taking practical steps in this direction. SoftBank has invested $34.6 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Additionally, to finance new projects, the company has sold its stake in NVIDIA, focusing primarily on data centers and energy infrastructure.

Considering the massive amount of electricity required for AI systems to function, SoftBank recently launched a battery manufacturing business in Japan. This is seen as a strategic move to create a new generation of energy systems and meet the needs of artificial intelligence.

Masayoshi Son's statements have brought debates in the tech world to a new level. According to ixbt.com, the SoftBank leader has long been a pioneer in tech investments, and his predictions often set market trends. For developing countries, such global demand for AI infrastructure will undoubtedly become a key driver of the digital economy in the future.

SoftBankArtificial IntelligenceMasayoshi SonTechnologyInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Ultra: Will foldable smartphone designs be similar?Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Ultra: Will foldable smartphone designs be similar?Today, 12:00SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful craneSpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful craneToday, 10:55Affordable $15,000 Electric Vehicle Unveiled in the USA: The New Chip Motors InnovationAffordable $15,000 Electric Vehicle Unveiled in the USA: The New Chip Motors InnovationToday, 10:23Tragic accident involving Tesla: NTSB investigation clears Autopilot of blameTragic accident involving Tesla: NTSB investigation clears Autopilot of blameToday, 09:51Lululemon invests $30 million in nylon recycling technologyLululemon invests $30 million in nylon recycling technologyToday, 09:25Revolution in the Oil and Gas Industry: Applied Computing Creates AI to Manage Entire PlantsRevolution in the Oil and Gas Industry: Applied Computing Creates AI to Manage Entire PlantsToday, 09:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures