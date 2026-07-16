AI Needs $5 Trillion Annual Investment: SoftBank CEO Makes Bold Statement

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has sharply criticized those skeptical of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, calling the field the most important factor defining the future of humanity. In his view, labeling the hype around AI as a "bubble" is completely groundless and equivalent to doubting the utility of cars or airplanes in their early days. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Speaking at an annual conference in Tokyo, Masayoshi Son emphasized that AI will not only change our way of life but also generate massive economic benefits. "Asking if AI is a bubble is foolish. Those who refuse to develop will close off their own world. Those who condemn artificial intelligence are spreading evil," the billionaire entrepreneur added.

Infrastructure and Global Investments

Recently, concerns have grown in financial markets regarding the rising stock prices of giants like NVIDIA and whether investments in data centers are justified. However, according to Masayoshi Son's calculations, approximately $5 trillion in annual investment is required to expand global AI infrastructure, increase chip production, and adapt energy systems.

The SoftBank founder predicts that by 2040, nearly 20 percent of global GDP will be generated by AI-related sectors and "superintelligence." This implies a fundamental restructuring of the global economy.

Strategic Steps and Energy Issues

The Japanese tech investor has already begun taking practical steps in this direction. SoftBank has invested $34.6 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Additionally, to finance new projects, the company has sold its stake in NVIDIA, focusing primarily on data centers and energy infrastructure.

Considering the massive amount of electricity required for AI systems to function, SoftBank recently launched a battery manufacturing business in Japan. This is seen as a strategic move to create a new generation of energy systems and meet the needs of artificial intelligence.

Masayoshi Son's statements have brought debates in the tech world to a new level. According to ixbt.com, the SoftBank leader has long been a pioneer in tech investments, and his predictions often set market trends. For developing countries, such global demand for AI infrastructure will undoubtedly become a key driver of the digital economy in the future.