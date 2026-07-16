World Cup: Argentina defeats England to reach the final

·36·Sport
World Cup: Argentina defeats England to reach the final

In the World Cup semi-final, the Argentina national team secured a resilient victory over England, booking their spot in the tournament's decisive match. The English, who dominated for most of the encounter, let the win slip away in the final minutes. This defeat once again highlights England's long-standing issues with mental preparation in major tournaments, reports Goal.com. reports .

In the 55th minute, Anthony Gordon put England ahead after converting a cross from Morgan Rogers. Following this goal, the "Three Lions" were closer than ever to their first World Cup final since 1966. However, tactical changes made by head coach Thomas Tuchel completely altered the course of the match.

Thomas Tuchel's tactical error and defensive approach

After taking the lead, England focused too heavily on defense instead of controlling the game. Thomas Tuchel substituted goalscorer Anthony Gordon for defender Ezri Konsa. The subsequent introduction of two more defenders led England to "park the bus" around their own penalty area. This tactical move gave creative players like Lionel Messi too much freedom.

The Argentina national team ramped up the pressure in the final 10 minutes. Lionel Messi took charge in the midfield and attack, orchestrating his team's offensive plays. As a result, Enzo Fernandez equalized with five minutes remaining. Shortly after, Lautaro Martinez slotted home a pass from Messi to score the winning goal for Argentina.

The coach's admission and consequences

After the match, Thomas Tuchel tried to explain the reasons for the defeat. "We couldn't be active in any structure. We were slow in duels and pressing. We also had problems clearing crosses," the coach noted. According to Goal.com, Tuchel's overly cautious tactics shattered England's final dreams.

Argentina has now reached another World Cup final in its history. The team led by Lionel Messi continues its unbeaten streak in semi-finals. For England, this defeat will go down in history as another missed opportunity. Fans and experts are heavily criticizing Tuchel's decisions, as England had the squad depth to compete on equal terms with their opponents.

World CupArgentinaEnglandLionel MessiThomas Tuchel
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