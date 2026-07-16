“Green Corridor” for Uzbeks in Belarus: Housing, schools, and kindergartens promised for 5,000 workers

·35·World
“Green Corridor” for Uzbeks in Belarus: Housing, schools, and kindergartens promised for 5,000 workers

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus is reaching a new level. The focus is now on the systematic organization of labor migration and strengthening interregional ties between the two countries.

Andijan Region Governor Shuhrat Abdurahmonov and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met in the Vitebsk region to discuss the conditions being created for Uzbek specialists and projects worth over 100 million dollars. They discussed major projects.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this historic agreement and the amenities awaiting Uzbek workers.

The basis of the visit and high-level agreements

This meeting and the new plans are a practical manifestation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on July 8–9 of this year to the Republic of Belarus.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev had previously given specific instructions on organizing labor migration systematically and safely during a meeting dedicated to implementing the agreements reached with Belarus. To monitor and coordinate this system, a representative office of the Uzbekistan Migration Agency will soon begin operations in Vitebsk.

“Green Corridor” for Uzbeks in Belarus: Housing, schools, and kindergartens promised for 5,000 workers

“We will work fraternally”: What conditions will be created for migrants?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that all amenities will be created in the country for Uzbek workers.

“This is beneficial for us as well. This way, the Vitebsk region will develop. We will work fraternally,” said the Belarusian leader.

Main benefits and guarantees for workers:

  • Housing provision: All Uzbek citizens working in Belarus will be provided with housing.

  • Family social protection: The children of workers will have the opportunity to attend schools and kindergartens on equal terms with local children.

  • In which sectors will they work? Specialists will mainly be recruited for agriculture (including product processing), construction, industry, service sectors, and as junior medical staff (nursing).

“Green Corridor” for Uzbeks in Belarus: Housing, schools, and kindergartens promised for 5,000 workers

Stages of sending workers and regions

According to the agreements, a total of 5,000 workers will be sent to the Vitebsk and Mogilev regions of Belarus. Currently, the first group of 255 citizens from the Andijan region have arrived in the Vitebsk region and are preparing to start work.

Stages

Number of workers

Timeline and procedure

Receiving regions

Phase I (Based on selection)

1,100 citizens

Soon (to 13 major enterprises)

Vitebsk and other regions

General plan

5,000 citizens

Starting from September, in groups of 500 people per month

Vitebsk and Mogilev regions

100 million dollar projects and a new logistics center

It is not just about sending labor; economic investments are also being actively made between the two countries. The parties have formed 30 new joint projects worth over 100 million dollars. These projects cover livestock, woodworking, trade, and logistics. Specifically, a large new enterprise for the joint processing of agricultural products will be established.

These projects cover livestock, woodworking, trade, and logistics. Specifically, a large new enterprise for the joint processing of agricultural products will be established.

Also, by the end of the year, it is planned to open an intermodal logistics center at the Orsha station to service export-import cargo. This will serve to increase the trade volume between the two countries several times over.

UzbekistanBelarusShavkat MirziyoyevAlexander LukashenkoVitebsk
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