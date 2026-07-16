The "Big Game" in Neighborhoods: Mayor's Assistants Embezzle Preferential Loans

·41·Society
The "Big Game" in Neighborhoods: Mayor's Assistants Embezzle Preferential Loans

New crimes involving the embezzlement of preferential loan funds allocated to support low-income families and develop entrepreneurship have been uncovered in Uzbekistan. Pre-investigation checks conducted by the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office have revealed an "alliance" between mayor's assistants and fraudulent entrepreneurs.

Zamin.uz provides details of financial irregularities identified in several regions of the country.

How did the loans "disappear"?

According to investigative data, mayor's assistants in neighborhoods and heads of private enterprises (LLCs) played the primary roles in the criminal schemes. They cashed out and misappropriated preferential funds allocated in the names of citizens through forged documents.

The table below provides an analysis of three major embezzlement cases identified:

Region

Involved Individuals

Embezzled Amount

Fraudulent Scheme Used

Andijan Region, Oltinkol District

Officials of "U.T." and "Q.A." LLCs, mayor's assistant of "Qayirma" neighborhood

442.3 million soums

Embezzlement of funds allocated for greenhouse construction by documenting work as "completed" when it was not actually performed.

Sirdaryo Region, Mirzaobod District

Former mayor's assistant of "Toshkent" neighborhood and supply companies

248 million soums

Embezzlement of preferential loan funds allocated to eight citizens through supplier firms.

Andijan City

Head of "L.A." LLC and former mayor's assistant of "Farobiy" neighborhood

163 million soums

Pocketing preferential loans allocated to neighborhood residents through fraud.

Rule of Law: Criminal Cases Initiated

Criminal cases have been initiated regarding all identified incidents under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Investigative actions are currently being carried out by law enforcement agencies.

Control over the targeted spending of every soum allocated by the state for social support of the population is being strengthened. The guilty parties face legal accountability and heavy fines.

UzbekistanAndijanSirdaryoZamin.uz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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