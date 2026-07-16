Free swimming areas to be established for the public in Tashkent

·34·Society
Free swimming areas to be established for the public in Tashkent

In Tashkent, plans are underway to establish free swimming areas to prevent drowning-related accidents. According to the Emergency Situations Department, 28 dangerous areas where swimming is prohibited have been identified in the capital.

Officials believe that to prevent tragedies, it is necessary to provide the public with safe and free alternative locations. To this end, a project is being developed to construct special swimming pools along the section of the Bozsuv canal that flows through the Yunusabad district.

Currently, specialists are taking measures to reinforce the banks, secure the area, and create the necessary conditions for vacationers.

Once the project is implemented, the public will be able to swim in specially prepared areas rather than in prohibited and dangerous locations.

ТошкентБўзсувЮнусободФВБЧўмилишХавфсизлик
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