Harry Kane speaks about his World Cup future and the defeat against Argentina

·39·Sport
Harry Kane speaks about his World Cup future and the defeat against Argentina

England captain Harry Kane has spoken for the first time about his international future following the painful World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat to Argentina. Despite taking the lead against Lionel Messi's defending champions, Thomas Tuchel's side were forced to exit at the semi-final stage due to a late collapse. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone at the stadium in Atlanta, the 33-year-old striker did not hide his disappointment. When asked if this match could be his last World Cup, the experienced forward refrained from giving a definitive answer. Kane stated he has no intention of retiring from the national team yet, but acknowledged that age is a factor.

"Messi is still at the top level"

"It's too early to talk about that. I take it year by year. Playing for the national team is my greatest pride and joy. It's true that there are four years until the next tournament, which is a long time. I'll be 33 this summer, but look at Lionel Messi — he is still playing at the highest level. I don't want to put any limits on myself," Harry Kane said in an interview cited by Goal.com.

During the match, a goal by Anthony Gordon seemed to bring England closer to the final. However, the English team's shift to a defensive approach allowed Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to score, deciding the fate of the game. This defeat marks England's fourth consecutive failure in a major tournament.

Kane did not hide his dissatisfaction with his team's style of play. In his opinion, focusing solely on defense after taking a 1-0 lead is a dangerous strategy against opponents of this caliber. The captain emphasized that the team fought until the end, but the result was still negative.

"I feel for the whole team, the staff, and the fans. We played well for most of the game, but trying to hold onto the lead was a mistake. The boys gave their all, their sweat and blood on the pitch. After so much hard work, it's very tough to stop one step away from the final. Unfortunately, it felt similar to scenarios in previous tournaments," the striker added.

For now, Harry Kane remains England's all-time top scorer, but his trophy-less streak continues to spark debate among fans and pundits. His participation in the next World Cup will largely depend on his physical condition and Thomas Tuchel's future plans.

Harry KaneEnglandArgentinaWorld CupFootball
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