Jude Bellingham and England's World Cup Heartbreak

England's latest World Cup campaign has come to an unexpected and painful end. Facing Argentina in the semi-finals, the "Three Lions" surrendered a lead in the final minutes, forcing them to exit the tournament. This defeat proved to be a major emotional blow for team leader Jude Bellingham, reports Goal.com. reports .

In the match held at the stadium in Atlanta, England were leading thanks to a goal from Anthony Gordon. However, towards the end of the match, Argentina increased the pressure, scored twice, and won 2-1. Although the Real Madrid star Bellingham had carried his team throughout the tournament, his efforts were not enough to secure a spot in the final this time.

According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old midfielder could not hold back his emotions after the match. For the player, who was directly involved in 7 goals during the tournament (including a brace against Norway), this defeat became one of the most difficult moments of his career. After the Euro 2024 final loss and a challenging season with Real Madrid, Bellingham had aimed to lead England to their first World Cup final since 1966.

Thomas Tuchel's tactical error and criticism

In the post-match press conference, England head coach Thomas Tuchel took responsibility for the defeat. The coach admitted that the decision to switch to a defensive tactic (a five-man backline) while leading was a mistake. According to him, this change made the team passive and allowed Argentina to take the initiative.

"We decided to switch to five at the back because there was too much space on the pitch. Argentina took risks and increased the tempo. We, on the other hand, retreated, fearing we would lose what we had. As a coach, I am responsible for this mistake," the German specialist emphasized.

Nevertheless, FA chief Mark Bullingham continues to express full confidence in the coach. Reports suggest that Thomas Tuchel will remain in his position until the 2028 European Championship, which England will host. The coach himself confirmed that he has no intention of resigning and will work until the end of his contract.

Bellingham's message to the fans

After the defeat, Jude Bellingham gave a very sincere and painful interview. He said he was tired of repeating the same things over the years, but this time they were truly close to winning the title. "It's very painful. I really wanted to reach this milestone with England. Right now, I only have disappointment and pain in my head; I apologize to the fans," he said.

This defeat is causing major discussions within the English football community. Although the team's squad and potential were highly rated, a lack of experience and tactical stability in the decisive moments was evident. Now, the "Three Lions" are forced to shift their focus to future tournaments.