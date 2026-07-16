Start in Amman: 12 of our judokas take to the tatami on the first day
The Asian Cadet Judo Championships are beginning in Amman, the capital of Jordan. On the first day of the competition, Uzbekistan's 12 young judokas will enter the fight for medals.
Winners in 8 weight categories will be determined on the first day
On the opening day of the championship, bouts will be held in the boys' -50, -55, -60, and -66 kg categories, and in the girls' -40, -44, -48, and -52 kg categories.
According to the International Judo Federation, 110 boys and 64 girls are participating in the tournament. Preliminary rounds start at 13:00 Tashkent time, and the final block begins at 19:30.
Program
Tashkent time
Preliminary rounds
13:00
Final block
19:30
Boys' pairings
On the first day Uzbekistan's six male judokas will take to the tatami.
Weight
Uzbek representative
Initial opponent
-50 kg
Akbar Sharipov
Winner of Yu-Yen Kao — Sanad Al-Zorba
-50 kg
Ma’murjon Abduvahobov
Winner of Haytam Al Salhi — Vijay Pagare
-55 kg
Bobur Yusupov
Sartak Mamagayn
-60 kg
Davlatbek Ahrorov
Ibrohim Al-Qadhi
-60 kg
Abubakr Sattorov
Buti Alhashmi
-66 kg
Akromjon Karimov
Ali Abdulloh
Two Uzbek athletes will compete in the -50 kg category and two in the -60 kg category. This increases the chances for medals in these weight classes.
Iroda Sirojiddinova starts the fight from the semifinals
Six athletes will defend the honor of Uzbekistan among the girls. Iroda Sirojiddinova, in the -40 kg category, has advanced directly to the semifinals.
Weight
Uzbek representative
Initial opponent
-40 kg
Iroda Sirojiddinova
Directly in the semifinals
-44 kg
Alina Kolyucheva
Munira Manasbekova
-44 kg
Dilafruz Boltaboyeva
Winner of Shen Ting-Yu — Lyan Al-Jabali
-48 kg
Charos Hikmatova
Winner of Ritaj Al-Jabali — Layzenri Okta
-48 kg
Mohinur Ollaberganova
Winner of Malak Alshayer — Diviya Makvana
-52 kg
Kumushbibi Ergasheva
Kushki Mahsa
In particular, having two representatives in the -44 and -48 kg categories strengthens internal competition and medal prospects.
20 countries of the continent on one tatami
At the Asian Championships, Uzbek athletes will compete against representatives of Chinese Taipei, Jordan, Syria, India, Yemen, UAE, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Indonesia, and Iran.
According to official information, the individual bouts in Amman will last two days. On the second day, boys will compete in -73, -81, -90, and +90 kg, and girls in -57, -63, -70, and +70 kg categories.
Medals expected on the very first day
Uzbek judo consistently records strong results in youth and cadet competitions. In Amman, the main goal is to reach as many finals as possible and fight for a high place in the team standings.
The participation of 12 of our representatives on the first day promises fans several hours of intense competition. In particular, Iroda Sirojiddinova, who starts from the semifinals, is very close to securing the first medal.
How many gold medals do you think Uzbek judokas will win on the first day of the championship?
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