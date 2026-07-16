Argentina faces potential sanctions ahead of the final

A new controversy has erupted around the Argentina national team following their dramatic victory over England. The Argentine Football Association could face disciplinary action from FIFA due to a political banner regarding the Falkland Islands displayed by the players.

Controversial banner appears during victory celebrations

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup semi-final, reaching the final for the second consecutive time.

After the final whistle, Lisandro Martínez and Giovani Lo Celso held up a banner reading 'The Malvinas belong to Argentina' and showed it to the fans in the stands. It is currently unclear where the banner was brought from.

This action has brought the territorial dispute between England and Argentina back onto the football pitch.

What do FIFA rules prohibit?

FIFA prohibits the display of political flags, banners, clothing, and other materials in stadiums. Football regulations also state that players' kits must not contain political, religious, or personal slogans and images.

If the violation is confirmed, the penalties could include:

A fine for the Argentine Football Association;

An official warning to the federation;

Disciplinary action against individual players;

Additional restrictions for future matches.

However, the type and severity of the penalty will only be known after FIFA formally reviews the case and makes a decision.

Britain calls for an investigation

British Business Secretary Peter Kyle has called on FIFA to formally investigate the incident. He emphasized that political issues should be kept separate from the World Cup.

At the time of the Reuters report, FIFA had not issued an official response regarding the incident. Thus, reports that Argentina has been sanctioned are currently unconfirmed — it is a matter of a potential disciplinary case.

Why is this slogan so controversial?

The Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory. Argentina calls them the Malvinas and maintains a sovereignty claim over the territory.

An armed conflict between the two nations began on April 2, 1982. After Argentine forces surrendered on June 14, Great Britain retained control over the islands.

In the 74-day war, 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British soldiers, and three islanders were killed. The political dispute over the territory remains unresolved.

Extra pressure before the final

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19. With Lionel Scaloni's team one step away from a historic second consecutive title, this off-pitch controversy could bring additional pressure on the players.

From a sporting perspective, Argentina celebrated a great victory. But the banner with the political slogan has turned the celebration into a potential disciplinary case.

Now the main question is: will FIFA end the matter with a simple warning, or will they impose a serious penalty on Argentina before the final?