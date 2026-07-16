Xiaomi has stopped supporting over ten popular smartphones

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has updated its official End of Life (EOL) list. According to the update, the company has ceased software support for 10 models released under the Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco brands. This means these devices will no longer receive new features or critical security updates. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, smartphones and tablets on this list will no longer receive new versions of the HyperOS operating system, bug fixes, or monthly security patches. This indicates that user personal data and device security may become increasingly vulnerable over time.

Which models are on the list?

The list of devices with ended support includes both flagships and mid-range models. The following models will no longer be updated:

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra;

Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro tablets;

Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G;

Redmi Note 12T Pro, Redmi K60E, and Redmi 10 5G.

It is worth noting that some restrictions apply to specific regional versions. For example, the discontinuation of updates for the Xiaomi 12 series currently affects variants intended for the Chinese, Indonesian, and Russian markets, while the situation for global versions may differ slightly. However, support for global models usually ends shortly after regional restrictions are applied.

Reasons and consequences of the expiration

Most of these smartphones have been on the market for three to four years. For instance, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro models were introduced in 2022. Although relatively newer devices like the Poco X5 and Redmi Note 12T Pro were released in 2023, their software lifecycle has been declared complete.

Xiaomi is implementing its updated and extended support policy only starting from 2025. Since the models above were manufactured before these new rules came into effect, they are not covered by long-term update guarantees. This forces owners of models like the Poco X5 Pro, which is popular in the Uzbekistan market, to consider upgrading their devices.

The cessation of software updates does not mean the device will stop working immediately. Smartphones will continue to perform all their functions, but over time, compatibility with new apps may decrease, and they may become vulnerable to cyberattacks. Experts recommend being cautious when using banking apps and handling personal data in such cases.