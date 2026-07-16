Tashkent never sleeps: A 24/7 street is being built in Yunusabad

A new destination is expected to be added to the capital's nightlife in the Yunusabad district. A modern tourism cluster is being built on Yangishahar Street, where retail, dining, and service facilities will operate around the clock.

How will Yangishahar Street change?

The project aims to transform the area from an ordinary street into a comfortable leisure destination for residents and tourists.

The new tourist street is planned to feature cafes, retail outlets, and various service centers operating day and night.

Visitors coming here will not be limited to just eating or shopping. Opportunities will also be created to stroll in a landscaped environment, spend time with friends, and enjoy the views of Tashkent at night.

Creating a safe environment for pedestrians

The project places special emphasis on convenient and safe infrastructure for pedestrians.

Plans include landscaping sidewalks in accordance with international standards, installing modern lighting systems, and shaping the landscape along the street.

Direction Expected change Retail and services New 24/7 facilities Dining Cafes and other gastronomic spots Pedestrian area Safe and well-maintained sidewalks Entrepreneurship New opportunities for small businesses Employment Additional jobs

New opportunities for small businesses

The launch of the tourism cluster could also increase entrepreneurial activity in Yunusabad.

The opening of cafes, shops, entertainment, and service points will create a new flow of customers for local businesses. At the same time, new jobs are expected to emerge for sales clerks, chefs, waiters, security guards, and other service sector roles.

The success of the 24-hour zone will depend not only on its aesthetic appeal but also on safety, cleanliness, and the quality of service.

Will a new center emerge in night-time Tashkent?

It is reported that construction and landscaping work on Yangishahar Street is currently in the final stages.

Once the project is fully operational, this area could become one of the night-time destinations attracting local residents, youth, and foreign guests.

Now the main question is — can the new street truly become a bustling and safe 24/7 tourist hub in Tashkent?

Do you think such 24/7 streets should be established in other districts of the capital as well?