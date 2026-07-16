Law on assisted dying officially approved in France

·66·World
Law on assisted dying officially approved in France

approved a bill introducing the right for patients to voluntarily end their lives (euthanasia). This was reported by Le Monde newspaper.

According to the new law, this right can only be exercised by French citizens or adults permanently residing in the country. Euthanasia will only be applied to patients suffering from a severe, incurable illness, experiencing intense physical or mental suffering, and whose pain cannot be alleviated by other means.

Furthermore, the patient's decision must be completely voluntary, conscious, and confirmed multiple times. All decisions will be reviewed by doctors. In France, special lethal drugs will be used for euthanasia.

The bill was supported by 291 deputies, while 241 voted against it. French President Emmanuel Macron described this decision as the fulfillment of a promise made to the French people in 2022. He noted that the discussions on the law were conducted in a spirit of mutual respect and constructiveness.

Currently, euthanasia is permitted in 12 countries worldwide, including Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, Spain, Austria, and Portugal. Once the new law enters into force, France will become the 13th country on this list.

Experts note that there are various forms of euthanasia. For example, in indirect euthanasia, strong painkillers may accelerate the dying process. In passive euthanasia, life-sustaining medical equipment is turned off at the patient's request.

FranceEuthanasiaLawEmmanuel MacronHealthcare
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