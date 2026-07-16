Lionel Messi hits back at critics after victory over England

Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared his thoughts after a hard-fought victory over England in the World Cup semi-final. He noted that a defeat in this match could have sparked unjustified and harsh criticism, despite the team's successes in recent years. Messi praised his team's resilience and expressed pride in reaching the final for the second consecutive time. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In a tense semi-final between Argentina and England, "La Albiceleste" won 2-1. Despite trailing during the match, the Argentines showed character and turned the game in their favor. This victory propelled the reigning world champions into a decisive final against Spain, once again proving the team's dominance on the international stage.

In an interview with TyC Sports, Lionel Messi emphasized that the match against England held more significance than a standard encounter. According to him, emotions reached their peak during the national anthem, and this victory was vital not only for the players but for the entire Argentine nation.

The threat of criticism and team spirit

Messi did not hide that if the team had lost, fans and experts might have voiced unreasonable complaints. "We couldn't afford to lose against England. Even though this team owes nothing to anyone, you know the nature of Argentines — they always demand more. I think if we had lost, people would have started saying all sorts of nonsense, but we didn't give them that chance," said the forward.

The captain believes that Argentina felt stronger than their opponent on the pitch, but in matches of this magnitude, historical rivalry and pressure play a major role. Lionel Messi also addressed doubts regarding the team's physical condition. Before the tournament, a number of key players faced injury issues, which caused concern for many.

"This victory didn't surprise me. I know these guys well and I know what we are capable of. People might have had doubts because some of our players were not at their best. But when we unite around an idea, the team finds extra strength. They inspired each other and gave everything," Messi added.

Thus, Argentina secured another important victory in its history. Now, the team led by Lionel Messi faces a final showdown against Spain. This victory once again demonstrated that for Argentine football, it is not just a sporting result, but a matter of national pride.