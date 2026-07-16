Jude Bellingham and Valentin Barco clash: New footage reveals the truth

·90·Sport
Jude Bellingham and Valentin Barco clash: New footage reveals the truth

The conflict that erupted after the World Cup semi-final match between England and Argentina remains the focus of the football community. New footage showing the clash between Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Argentina's Valentin Barco has clarified what triggered the English midfielder's aggressive actions. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although the initial broadcast appeared to show Bellingham striking his opponent, fan-captured videos circulating on social media reveal a more complex sequence of events. According to Goal.com, following England's 1-2 defeat, Barco directed insults at Bellingham while the Englishman was shaking hands with the Argentina reserve goalkeeper. Bellingham, who is fluent in Spanish, could not tolerate the remarks and struck his opponent on the head.

Provocations on the pitch and an emotional outburst

The situation escalated quickly, with Barco shoving the English player. Experienced defender Nicolas Otamendi also intervened. England goalkeepers James Trafford and Dean Henderson attempted to stop the scuffle, while striker Ollie Watkins pulled an enraged Bellingham away from the scene.

It turns out that although Valentin Barco did not play during the match, he spent the game and the aftermath provoking the English players. Specifically, videos show the young player running across the pitch and celebrating provocatively in front of the England bench after Enzo Fernandez equalized.

Bellingham was under constant physical pressure from the Argentine side throughout the match. Players like Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero also engaged in rough and provocative actions against Jude Bellingham during the game, leading to the player losing his composure after the final whistle.

Thomas Tuchel's tactical error and reasons for the defeat

England's defeat was linked not only to on-pitch scuffles but also to tactical errors. After the goal scored by Anthony Gordon, head coach Thomas Tuchel decided to switch to a defensive style. However, this decision backfired as Argentina increased the pressure and snatched the victory thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez.

Tuchel took responsibility for the defeat after the game, admitting that his team played too passively. Bellingham apologized to the fans who have been waiting for a championship for 60 years, noting that this defeat remains one of the most painful moments of his career.

  • England lost 1-2 to Argentina;
  • Jude Bellingham may face punishment for his altercation with Barco;
  • Thomas Tuchel admitted that his tactical changes were a mistake.

Jude BellinghamEnglandArgentinaWorld CupFootball
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