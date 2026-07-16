The greatest achievement at the 2026 World Cup: Messi sets an absolute record after yesterday's victory!

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi continues to amaze the football world. In a dramatic 2026 World Cup semifinal against England (2-1), Messi provided two assists to lead his team to the grand final against Spain.

Through this match, the 39-year-old legend set the greatest and most unique records in the history of the World Cup.

Zamin.uz presents an analysis of this historic football event and the World Cup statistics of the two great legends — Messi and Ronaldo.

One goal contribution per game!

In the 7 matches played so far at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi has recorded 8 goals and 4 assists to his name. His overall World Cup statistics have reached an incredible level:

Total World Cup appearances: 33 matches

Goals scored: 21 goals

Assists: 12 assists

Total points in the 'Goal+Assist' system: 33 points

Historical record: Messi has participated in exactly 33 World Cup matches, recording 33 goals and assists. This means he has been directly involved in an average of one goal per game. Such consistency has never been achieved by anyone in the history of the World Cup!

Messi and Ronaldo: What is the difference in the World Cup?

The rivalry between the two greatest players of our time is also clearly visible in the World Cup. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo also played 5 matches for Portugal in this 2026 World Cup, scoring 3 goals. However, in terms of overall World Cup statistics, Messi has moved far ahead of his rival.

The following table compares the overall World Cup performance of the two legends:

Indicators Lionel Messi (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) World Cup matches 33 27 Number of goals scored 21 11 Assists provided 12 2 Total points in 'Goal+Pass' system 33 points 13 points Average efficiency (per game) 1.00 0.48

Ahead — The Grand Final!

Now, the Argentina national team led by Lionel Messi awaits the decisive final match of the 2026 World Cup. The 'Albiceleste', having eliminated the English, will face the Spain national team in the final.

This match is a great opportunity for the 39-year-old Messi to further update his overall World Cup records and put one of the brightest points in his career.