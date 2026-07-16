SpaceX shares plummet: Company capitalization drops by $1 trillion

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has faced significant fluctuations in the stock market. Following the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, the company's share price dropped significantly, causing concern among investors. According to the Financial Times, this decline resulted in a market value loss of over $1 trillion for SpaceX in a short period. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

In mid-June, the company's shares reached their peak of $225. However, since then, quotes have corrected by nearly 40%, with the price per share falling below the $135 mark seen during the IPO. This situation has directly affected not only the company's reputation but also the personal wealth of its founder, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's wealth and market conditions

The value of the billionaire's stake in SpaceX fell from $1.2 trillion to $760 billion amid the share price decline. Although these paper losses do not represent a real cash decrease, they may cast a shadow over Musk's position in the global wealth rankings and the company's investment attractiveness. At the same time, the company's bonds issued at the end of June have also lost value.

By the end of trading, the share price recovered slightly, closing above the psychological $135 mark. Experts believe that such high volatility is typical for high-risk sectors like space technology. For investors, such changes in international markets serve as an important signal for understanding global economic trends.

Profitable deal for banks and traders

Interestingly, despite the drop in share prices, the parties that organized the IPO managed to make a significant profit. More than 20 investment banks participating in the process earned a total of around $500 million in commissions. This became one of the most profitable deals of the year for these financial institutions.

Stock traders also took advantage of such sharp price fluctuations. High volatility created opportunities for large profits through short-term speculation. Although SpaceX aims to conquer Mars and expand Starlink projects in the future, its financial stability currently remains heavily dependent on stock market sentiment.