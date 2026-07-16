Verbal clash between Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi: What did the English star say?

The intense World Cup semi-final clash between England and Argentina was memorable not only for its goals but also for the emotional confrontations in the center of the pitch. A verbal clash between English midfielder Jude Bellingham and the legendary Lionel Messi drew much attention. Following the incident, Bellingham clarified the situation and explained what actually happened in those moments. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

A referee's decision in the first half of the match, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Argentina, sparked controversy. After the decision went in favor of the South Americans, Bellingham and Messi exchanged words. According to Goal.com, although this situation caused much discussion on social media, the young midfielder considers it part of the game.

Emotions on the pitch and interaction

According to Bellingham, the conversation between him and Messi was based solely on game episodes and contained no personal animosity. "A conversation with Messi? We were actually arguing about a foul. It wasn't anything serious. I'm sure everyone will blow it out of proportion, but there's nothing to it," Bellingham explained in an interview with AS.

The English player revealed the details of the argument: "I said there was a foul earlier, and he asked, 'What about the foul on me?' I replied, 'You're strong enough to take it.' It's just part of a high-level game."

Defeat is painful, but playing against Messi is an honor

Although there were tense moments on the pitch, Bellingham spoke warmly about Lionel Messi after the game. He emphasized that despite the pain of defeat, he considers it a great honor to play against one of the greatest footballers in history. It was a major blow for him that the England national team is leaving another major tournament without a trophy.

"Of course, I'm on the losing side and it's very painful. But playing against one of the best is a privilege. I really wanted to be part of the team that finally achieved success with England. It's very hard to repeat the things the fans have been hearing for years. I apologize to them for that," the footballer added.

This match once again delayed England's long-awaited dream of international championship. For young stars like Jude Bellingham, this experience is expected to be the foundation for future victories. Argentina, led by Messi, continued their run and became the main protagonist of the tournament.