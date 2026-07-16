Chelsea under fire for social media blunder

·35·Sport
Chelsea under fire for social media blunder

London club Chelsea was forced to delete a post regarding its player Enzo Fernández following England's defeat in the World Cup. Celebrating the Argentine midfielder's goal against the English side on the club's social media channels sparked intense backlash from fans. The incident is being viewed as a disregard for the sentiments of the club's domestic fanbase. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In a World Cup semi-final match, Argentina defeated England 2-1 to secure a spot in the final. Enzo Fernández scored the equalizing goal in the encounter. As soon as a post celebrating this goal appeared on Chelsea's official pages, an uproar erupted among English fans. Many supporters labeled the local club's celebration of a goal that contributed to their national team's defeat as "disgraceful."

Strong fan reaction

Social media users accused Chelsea's administration of disrespecting the club's domestic fan base and the values of English football. In comments left on X (formerly Twitter), fans deemed the club's action completely unjustified and inappropriate. As the situation escalated, the London club's management removed the post from all official channels, though no official statement has been issued yet.

According to Goal.com, this is not the first controversy surrounding Enzo Fernández. Previously, following the victory in the 2024 Copa América, the player was involved in a scandal regarding the singing of racist chants. At that time, Fernández issued a public apology, and Chelsea took internal disciplinary action against him.

Complex situation between club and player

Enzo Fernández joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 for a British record transfer fee. Although he is a key first-team player, his international successes and the club's coverage of them continue to be a constant source of debate among the English public.

This incident once again demonstrates how cautious modern football clubs must be in managing their social media. For clubs that have become global brands, maintaining a balance between supporting their international players and respecting the patriotic sentiments of local fans is crucial. Chelsea's administrators are currently working on regaining fan trust following this error.

ChelseaEnzo FernándezEnglandArgentinaWorld Cup
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