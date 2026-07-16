Kokand patir is now protected: the famous bread receives a new status

·1·Uzbekistan
Kokand patir is now protected: the famous bread receives a new status

One of the Fergana Valley's most famous delicacies, the "Kokand patir," has officially received the status of a geographical indication. Now, its name, unique recipe, and traditional preparation method are legally protected.

Why was the name of Kokand patir registered?

The Ministry of Justice has registered the product as a geographical indication. This officially signifies that the name "Kokand patir" is linked to a specific region, local traditions, and a preparation technology passed down from generation to generation.

The new status can strengthen legal protection mechanisms against cases of unauthorized use of the product's name, such as preparing it in other regions and presenting it as authentic Kokand patir.

How does it differ from ordinary bread?

Kokand patir is known for its unique taste, shape, and preparation method. Thanks to a special technology, the bread can be stored for several weeks without losing its taste and quality.

Its value lies not only in the recipe. The many years of experience of local bakers play a crucial role in the process of kneading, shaping, and baking.

Key feature

Significance

Traditional recipe

preserves local culinary heritage

Special technology

helps the product stay fresh longer

Regional connection

strengthens the Kokand gastronomic brand

Legal protection

limits misuse of the name

What does a geographical indication provide?

A geographical indication is an intellectual property object that confirms that the quality, reputation, or unique characteristics of a product are linked to a specific region.

This status helps distinguish "Kokand patir" from similar products made elsewhere. At the same time, it allows producers to establish uniform quality standards and preserve the original technology.

Importantly, while this can be called a "patent" in simple terms, legally it is considered a product registered as a geographical indication.

What opportunities does this open for bakers and tourists?

The official status can serve to promote the local bakers' product as a distinct brand in the market. As demand for authentic Kokand patir increases, new opportunities will emerge for families and small businesses engaged in traditional baking.

Furthermore, the patir could become one of the symbols of gastronomic tourism in the Fergana region. For foreign tourists, Kokand will now be remembered not only for its historical monuments but also for its unique taste. The Ministry of Justice stated that this status will serve to promote the product widely on an international scale.

A legal shield for national heritage

The state registration of "Kokand patir" has a broader significance than just a status given to a type of bread. It is a step aimed at preserving local recipes, craftsmanship experience, and gastronomic heritage.

Now the main task is to maintain the traditional quality of the patir, ensure the correct use of its name, and worthily promote the Kokand brand in both domestic and foreign markets.

In your opinion, which other national dish or product should be protected as a geographical indication?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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