OnePlus is leaving the US and European markets: Reasons for the strategic retreat

OnePlus, known in the smartphone market for its "flagship killer" devices, has made an unexpected announcement. The company officially stated that it will stop selling new products in North American and European markets. This decision was made against the backdrop of rising prices in the global electronics market and declining demand for new devices. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an official statement to TechCrunch, it is said that OnePlus has reviewed its operations and decided to exit Western markets. Nevertheless, the company emphasizes that the rights of existing users will be fully protected, specifically guaranteeing after-sales service and software updates. According to a Bloomberg report, this process is part of a large-scale corporate restructuring within Oppo, OnePlus's parent company.

Global crisis and the impact of "RAMageddon"

Experts believe several factors contributed to this drastic move by OnePlus. Analytical agencies IDC and Counterpoint predict that smartphone shipments will decline by more than 13% in 2026. The main reason cited is the shortage of memory chips, a crisis industry experts are calling "RAMageddon." This increases production costs and forces companies to change their strategies.

It turns out that OnePlus plans to limit its operations not only in the West but also in India, one of its largest markets outside of China. According to Counterpoint, the brand's share in the US market fell below 1% last year. This signals that the brand's era of global expansion has come to an end.

The future of the brand and new directions

The OnePlus brand was founded in 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Initially offering affordable yet powerful Android smartphones for tech enthusiasts, the company eventually moved into the premium segment and attempted to capture the mid-range market with the Nord series. However, increased competition and the integration process with Oppo affected the brand's identity.

The company now plans to focus its attention on the domestic Chinese market. Internationally, Oppo will continue to develop its more successful Realme brand. Specifically, Realme smartphones will be the primary focus in regions such as the Scandinavian countries.

For users in Uzbekistan, this news does not have a direct impact for now, as these devices mainly enter our country through the UAE or Chinese markets. However, a global brand leaving major markets is a signal of significant changes in the world of technology.