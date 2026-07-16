SpaceX has placed the world's largest rocket on the launch pad

·22·Technology
SpaceX has placed the world's largest rocket on the launch pad

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has completed final preparations for the next flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket system in the history of space exploration. At the Starbase spaceport in Texas, the Ship 40 spacecraft and the Booster 20 booster were integrated and moved to the pre-launch position. This 13th flight is expected to mark a new milestone in the development of space technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to NASASpaceflight, the assembly of the massive rocket was carried out using the mechanical "arms" of a special tower known as Mechazilla. This technology is designed not only to assemble the rocket but also to catch it in mid-air in the future, demonstrating SpaceX's leadership in reusable systems.

Technical updates and tests

The Super Heavy Booster 20 prepared for this mission successfully passed a static fire test on July 10, involving all 33 Raptor engines. In turn, the Ship 40 spacecraft also completed a 60-second test of its 6 engines. This ship is the second example of the V3 modification, distinguished by larger fuel tanks and upgraded engines compared to its predecessors.

According to the flight schedule, a 90-minute launch window opens on July 16 at 17:45 local time. For Uzbekistan time, this event falls on the morning of July 17. Experts aim to complete several complex tasks during this flight:

  • Successful separation of rocket stages;
  • Restarting Ship 40 engines in open space;
  • Deployment of payload (Starlink satellites);
  • Soft landing of the ship and booster in the designated area.
It is reported that the ship will carry new generation Starlink V3 satellites. However, these devices will not remain in orbit. They will travel along a suborbital trajectory with Starship and are planned to burn up in the atmosphere at the end of the mission. This method allows testing new systems under real loads.

This event is also of great importance for space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as the success of the Starship project will directly influence the future reduction of satellite communication costs and the expansion of global internet coverage. Through this flight, SpaceX continues to lay the foundation for Mars and Moon missions.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskSpaceTechnology
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