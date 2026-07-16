Gordon reveals a truth he realized after playing against Messi

The England national team came very close to the 2026 World Cup final, but Argentina turned the match around in the final minutes. After the semifinal, Anthony Gordon did not hide his disappointment and Lionel Messiadmitted that his level on the pitch was even higher than he had imagined.

Gordon had brought England close to the final

In the 55th minute of the match, Gordon scored against Argentina, putting England in the lead.

Thomas Tuchel ’s team maintained this advantage until the final part of the game. However, Argentina increased the pressure and won 2-1 through Enzo Fernández's 85th-minute goal and Lautaro Martínez's strike in stoppage time.

Key event Minute Anthony Gordon goal 55 Enzo Fernández goal 85 Lautaro Martínez goal 90+2 Final score Argentina — 2:1

“He is even stronger than I thought”

According to the quote in the text, Gordon said he had watched for many years how Messi influenced results while playing for Barcelona.

“Today, I realized once again that he is an even stronger player than I thought,” said Gordon.

Watching Messi's movements on TV is one thing, but facing him directly in a high-pressure match like a semifinal was a completely different experience.

The 39-year-old Argentine did not score, but he orchestrated both of Argentina's goals late in the game. His actions changed the rhythm of the match when England had retreated into defense.

Messi appeared again at the decisive moment

England tried for a long time not to give Messi any comfortable space. However, the Argentina captain increased his influence in the most important part of the game.

He first assisted Enzo Fernández for the equalizer, then provided the pass for Lautaro Martínez's winning goal. Argentina thus reached the World Cup final for the second time in a row.

Gordon's admission points to this very aspect: Messi may not run fast all the time throughout the match, but with one precise action, he can undo all the opponent's hard work.

“Someone who loves Barcelona will take the trophy”

Although Gordon said he was very sad about the defeat, he also found a humorous consolation regarding the final.

According to the quote in the text, he emphasized that the World Cup trophy would go to someone who loves Barcelona very much, regardless of the outcome.

This refers, on one hand, to Messi, one of the greatest players in Barcelona's history. On the other hand, the Spain squad includes key representatives of the Catalan club, such as Lamine Yamal.

Two generations of football meet in the final

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Spain defeated France 2-0 in the semifinals, while Argentina achieved a dramatic victory over England.

One of the main intrigues of the decisive match will be the symbolic clash between Messi and Yamal. On one side is the legend who changed Barcelona's history, and on the other is the star of the club's new generation.

For Gordon, the World Cup dream ended in the semifinals. However, he left the pitch as one of the players who felt Messi's true power up close.

Do you think Messi will lift the 2026 World Cup trophy, or will Spain's new generation win?