Bellingham's painful message: "Forgive us"

England could not withstand Argentina's pressure just minutes away from reaching the 2026 World Cup final. After the bitter defeat, Jude Bellingham addressed the fans and apologized for the team falling at the decisive stage once again.

“It completely crushes me”

Bellingham did not hide his emotions after the semifinal against Argentina. He emphasized that he desperately wanted to see himself as part of the generation that would take England to a World Cup final.

“It completely crushes me that I have to apologize to the fans once again for an unsuccessful performance. Forgive us,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

This brief message shows how heavy the defeat was for the England players. The team was so close to the final, but the final minutes changed all plans.

England opened the scoring but could not hold the lead

In the 55th minute of the semifinal, Anthony Gordon put England ahead. Thomas Tuchel's side held the lead for a long time, but Argentina applied great pressure at the end of the game.

Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute. In stoppage time, Lautaro Martínez scored the winner to send Argentina to the final. Lionel Messi provided the assists for both goals.

Key events Minute England goal 55 Argentina equalizer 85 Winning goal 90+2 Final score England — Argentina 1:2

Bellingham could not make a decisive impact

Although the England midfielder played the full match, he could not distinguish himself with a goal or an assist.

In the final minutes as Argentina increased the pressure, England struggled to control the ball in the center. Bellingham and his teammates were forced to defend more instead of continuing the attack.

Tuchel also took responsibility for the tactical decisions made after the defeat. He admitted that the team was very close to the final, but Argentina took full control of the initiative at the end of the game.

Is it necessary to apologize to the fans?

Bellingham's message carries a great sense of responsibility. However, England reached the semifinals and were leading against the reigning world champions for a long time.

For this reason, some fans on social media argue that the players do not need to apologize. Discussions on the BBC Match of the Day page also show many expressing support for Bellingham and the team.

But for the player himself, the result was perceived differently: the main goal was not just reaching the semifinal, but bringing the trophy to England.

The tournament is not over for England yet

Thomas Tuchel's team will now face France for third place. Argentina will fight for the title against Spain in the final.

The bronze medal cannot fully erase the pain of the semifinal. But England still has a chance to end the tournament with a win and look to the future with confidence.

Bellingham's dream is not over

Jude Bellingham was one of England's main leaders in this World Cup. In the semifinal, the expected final spot slipped through his fingers.

His words to the fans, "Forgive us," show the pain of the defeat. However, the 23-year-old still has other major tournaments and new opportunities ahead.

Do you think the England players should have apologized to the fans after reaching the semifinals?