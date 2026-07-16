CSKA Moscow, the former club of Uzbekistan national team attacking player Abbosbek Fayzullayev, has unexpectedly faced a major information attack. The Russian Premier League representative accused the world's most famous transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, of spreading artificial misinformation and issued a very sharp rebuttal.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this sensational statement and the situation surrounding Fayzullayev's former club.

What report did Romano spread?

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on his social media pages that CSKA had offered a record annual salary of 5 million euros to Boca Juniors winger Exequiel Zeballos. The insider claimed that the Argentine player rejected this financially lucrative offer, preferring a move to the Italian club Napoli.

CSKA's sharp response: "Stop spreading nonsense!"

The Moscow club's press service did not remain silent regarding Romano's report and sent an open and very harsh message to the journalist via social media:

From the CSKA statement: "Fabrizio, stop spreading nonsense. You are a respected journalist. CSKA has never offered any player a net salary of 5 million euros per year. Negotiations with Boca ended back in February of this year; there was no deal, nor was there any personal contract offer to the player. We are not looking for a winger in this transfer window. Stop using our club's name to advertise deals and artificially inflate demands!"

According to the Moscow club's officials, player agents or interested parties are using the CSKA name as a tool to artificially inflate the price and demand for their players (creating hype).

Abbosbek Fayzullayev factor: CSKA's golden transfer

Against the backdrop of these events, CSKA is considered quite familiar to Uzbek fans. This is because our national team leader Abbosbek Fayzullayev made a name for himself in European football precisely through this club.

Fayzullayev defended the honor of the "Army Men" with dignity between 2023 and 2025, winning the Russian Cup and the country's Super Cup with the team. By transferring the Uzbek football talent, the CSKA management gained huge benefits not only in the sporting sphere but also financially.

Fayzullayev's transfer path through CSKA to Turkey:

Indicator / Process Details Duration of career at the club 2023 – 2025 Trophies won Russian Cup and Russian Super Cup Purchase from "Pakhtakor" 500,000 euros Transfer to "Istanbul Basaksehir" (Summer 2025) 7.5 million euros Historical status The most expensive transfer in the history of the Turkish club!

Currently, our 22-year-old compatriot is playing successfully in the Turkish Super Lig and continues to increase his value. Meanwhile, his former club is firmly defending its reputation in the transfer market against fake insiders.