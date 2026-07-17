Mohamed Salah reaches agreement with Besiktas: his salary has also been revealed

·0·Sport
Mohamed Salah reaches agreement with Besiktas: his salary has also been revealed

Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is one step closer to continuing his career in the Turkish league. According to reports, the Egyptian star has reached a verbal agreement with Besiktas on the main terms of a contract.

If the parties formalize the deal, Salah will become one of the most famous and highest-paid players in the Turkish Super Lig.

Parties reach a verbal agreement

According to journalist Santi Aouna, negotiations between the 34-year-old player and the Besiktas management have concluded positively.

Salah has agreed to continue his career at the Turkish club and has reached a verbal agreement on the main terms of the partnership.

So far, there has been no report that the contract has been officially signed.

How much will Salah earn?

According to the source, Mohamed Salah's annual salary at Besiktas will be 10 million euros.

The contract also includes performance-based bonuses of up to 2 million euros, depending on the player's results and the team's achievements.

Thus, the Egyptian forward's total income for one season could reach 12 million euros.

The contract will be short-term

The employment contract between the parties is expected to be for one year initially.

The agreement will also include an option to extend it for another season. This means that if the specified conditions are met, Salah could stay at Besiktas for at least two years.

How did his final season at Liverpool go?

Mohamed Salah left Liverpool after the conclusion of last season.

In his final season with the Merseysiders, he played 41 matches across all competitions and recorded the following results:

  • 12 goals;

  • 10 assists.

Now, if the parties formalize the agreement, Salah will play in the Turkish league for the first time in his career. His move to Istanbul could be one of the most sensational transfers for Besiktas in recent years.

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