Trump calls 2026 World Cup historic and jokes about Harry Kane

·49·Sport
Trump calls 2026 World Cup historic and jokes about Harry Kane

US President Donald Trump assessed the 2026 World Cup during a press conference in New York with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He described the tournament as much more than a simple sporting event and also shared a humorous remark regarding the tactical decisions of the England national team.

According to Trump, the World Cup provided the US with a grand stage to showcase its capabilities and beauty to the entire world.

“It was a great honor for America”

The US President highlighted the international significance of the World Cup hosted by the country.

“It was a great honor for Americans to share the beauty of their country with the whole world,” Trump said.

He emphasized that the US is currently experiencing one of the strongest and most influential periods in its history.

“Today, America is experiencing one of the strongest, wealthiest, and most influential periods in its history. And you are an important part of this process,” he added.

Trump does not consider the World Cup a simple sporting event

In Donald Trump's view, the 2026 World Cup held significance far beyond the matches on the pitch and sporting results.

“I think it wasn't just a sporting event. It was a much bigger and more important occasion than a simple tournament,” said the US President.

He expressed confidence that this championship would hold a special place in history due to its scale and impact.

“It will go down in history as a completely unique championship of special significance,” Trump said.

He made a humorous remark about Kane's position

The US leader also touched upon the play of the England national team and the usage of Harry Kane.

“Using Kane as a defender is probably a mistake. Moving to the attack, they put their best player in the back line. But what do I know about coaching, right?” he said.

Trump's comments were received as a lighthearted critique of England's tactical decisions at the World Cup.

He supported Infantino on the Balogun issue

Donald Trump also commented on the situation regarding US national team striker Folarin Balogun.

He noted that Folarin Balogun's appearance on the pitch left no room for debate in the competition.

“Infantino made a very correct decision. I called Gianni and said: ‘I want to file a complaint.’ If Folarin hadn't played, the US would have said: ‘We would have won if we had played with our best players’,” Trump said.

The champion will be determined on July 19

In the decisive match of the 2026 World Cup, the national teams of Spain and Argentina will face off.

The final, held on July 19, will determine the tournament's new champion. On one side is the reigning world champion Argentina, and on the other is Spain, aiming to win the trophy for the second time.

Donald TrumpFIFAGianni InfantinoHarry KaneNew York
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