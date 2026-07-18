Donald Trump criticizes Thomas Tuchel's tactics: Why did Harry Kane play in defense?

US President Donald Trump has unexpectedly weighed in on the football world, harshly criticizing the tactical decisions of England manager Thomas Tuchel. The controversy stems from the World Cup semi-final match against Argentina, where the English side squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1. This is reported by Goal.com. reports.

Donald Trump discussed the match during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Trump Tower. In his view, Thomas Tuchel's decision to drop the team's captain and star striker, Harry Kane, into a deep defensive role late in the game was a primary reason for the defeat.

"England has a great player, I've played golf with him. Harry Kane is truly a fantastic footballer. I think they made a big mistake by turning him into a defender. What do I know about football? They were leading, but they took their best player and put him in defense. We should be a bit more offensive, shouldn't we?" Trump remarked.

Tuchel's tactical changes and the defeat

In the match held at the stadium in Atlanta, Anthony Gordon had put England ahead. However, Thomas Tuchel decided to play with five, and later six, defenders toward the end of the game. This allowed Argentina to seize the initiative. Attacks orchestrated by Lionel Messi led to goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, securing victory for the South Americans.

According to Goal.com, these tactical shifts sparked significant debate among both fans and experts. Harry Kane was forced to defend near his own penalty area for the final 30 minutes, which effectively neutralized the team's counter-attacking potential.

The manager's response: "We defended as a team"

During a press conference ahead of the third-place play-off against France, Thomas Tuchel responded sarcastically to Donald Trump's comments. The German manager defended his tactical decisions, stating that in modern football, the entire team must participate in defense.

"Are you citing Donald Trump as a witness? I'm just asking... In what situation did Harry Kane play too deep in defense? If we defend as a block, everyone moves together. It's a sign of team spirit and unity. We defended with 10 or 11 men, and Harry was no exception," Tuchel replied.

This incident once again highlighted how intertwined politics and sports have become in the football world. For the England national team, this defeat will go down in history as another failure in a major tournament.