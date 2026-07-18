The reason why Real Madrid abandoned the transfer of Matheus Fernandes has been revealed

Real Madrid were very close to signing talented Portuguese midfielder Matheus Fernandes during the summer transfer window. Although renowned agent Jorge Mendes had reached a full agreement between the parties, the transfer did not materialize in the end. According to reports from Fichajes, the deal was halted due to the club management's strict stance on financial matters. This is reported by Goal.com .

Head coach Jose Mourinho had identified Matheus Fernandes as one of his primary targets. The coach believed that the 22-year-old's physical condition and versatility on the pitch would strengthen the Madrid club's midfield in the long term. Having impressed in 36 appearances for West Ham United in the English Premier League last season, Fernandes was a key piece in the coach's plans.

Differences in vision between Mourinho and the board

According to Radio Marca journalist Sergio Valentin, Jose Mourinho had included Fernandes on his priority list from the start of the transfer window. Despite having strong players like Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga, the coach felt the team needed a more dynamic, box-to-box athletic midfielder. However, the club's sporting department preferred to allocate resources elsewhere.

Jorge Mendes had finalized negotiations with the player and his club, creating favorable conditions for Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the "Royal Club" management deemed the requested transfer fee excessive. As Goal.com writes, the Madrid side felt that such a large investment for the midfield position was not justified under current circumstances.

Transfer fee and the choice of the Tottenham option

In the end, Matheus Fernandes moved to London club Tottenham. The English side spent approximately £85 million (€98 million) on this transfer. Real Madrid refused to pay that specific amount. The Spanish giants considered spending such a sum for a single position economically unsound and preferred to focus their attention on the transfer of Bernardo Silva.

Although Mourinho believed that Bernardo Silva and Fernandes could complement each other, the club hierarchy authorized only one major transfer. This decision is currently sparking heated discussions among experts and fans. Some argue that Real Madrid missed out on one of their future stars, while others support the club's prioritization of financial stability.