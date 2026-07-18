Durdona Qurbonova purchased her dream car (video)

Actress Durdona Qurbonova shared the happy news with her fans through her social media page. The artist announced that she had purchased a new car and also posted videos featuring her new vehicle.

The actress's close friend, Zarina Yoldosheva, also sincerely congratulated Durdona Qurbonova on this purchase and shared the joyful moments with her own followers.

In the videos, the actress's satisfaction and joy with her new car are clearly visible on her face.

This news was warmly received by fans. Social media users are leaving many sincere comments, congratulating the actress on her new car and wishing her good luck, safe travels, and blessings on her new purchase.