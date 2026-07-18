Dilnoz premieres "Qizim" (My Daughter), a song dedicated to her daughter (video)

Singer Dilnoz, who has captured the hearts of fans with her unique voice and sincere performances, has presented her latest creative work. The artist's new song titled "Qizim" (My Daughter) and its accompanying music video premiered on her official YouTube channel on July 17 at 19:00.

As is known, the singer gave birth to a daughter on June 16. The new song is dedicated specifically to her newborn daughter, expressing maternal affection, boundless love, and heartfelt wishes.

Since the premiere was announced, "Qizim" has managed to garner many views in a short time. The content of the song, its touching lyrics, and the sincere scenes in the music video are leaving a warm impression on listeners.

On social media, fans are congratulating Dilnoz on her latest creative endeavor. Many are noting that "Qizim" is set to become one of the singer's most sincere and heartfelt works.

Additionally, the music video reveals that the singer has named her baby girl Amani. Fans are wishing the little one a long life and happiness, while sending their best wishes to Dilnoz's family.