China's CXMT is replacing Samsung and Micron in the memory market

·25·Technology
China's CXMT is replacing Samsung and Micron in the memory market

Significant changes are being observed in the global RAM market. China's CXMT (ChangXin Memory Technologies) has unexpectedly become a key partner for major computer manufacturers, threatening the positions of giants like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. This situation is emerging against the backdrop of a global memory chip shortage. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to DigiTimes, the world's largest PC manufacturers have already begun signing mass contracts with CXMT. The reason cited is that the production capacities of traditional suppliers are nearly at full capacity. The Chinese manufacturer is maximizing its resources to fill the gap.

Major brands in line: smaller manufacturers left behind

Currently, CXMT's production capacity is fully booked until the end of 2027. This means opportunities for new clients are severely limited. Reports indicate that only market leaders like Dell, HP, and Apple have managed to secure the necessary quotas. Smaller brands and local assemblers may face serious difficulties in obtaining memory chip supplies.

This situation may indirectly affect computer hardware prices in the Uzbekistan market. While major brands optimize costs through Chinese partners, smaller companies will be forced to purchase more expensive components, which will inevitably impact price balance in the market.

Strategic growth and future plans

CXMT is expanding its production scale at an astonishing rate. By the end of this year, the company plans to reach a processing level of 350,000 silicon wafers per month. For comparison, Micron, one of the global market leaders, processes 375,000 wafers per month. It is clear that the Chinese giant has minimized the gap.

Experts predict that by 2027, CXMT could displace one of the top three memory manufacturers. The main reason is that the company is building new clean rooms twice as fast as its competitors. This aggressive growth strategy is seen as a crucial step toward China's semiconductor independence.

In conclusion, this shift in the memory chip market is important not only for manufacturers but also for end consumers. The transition of companies like Apple to Chinese memory chips will inevitably have a significant impact on the cost and technical specifications of future gadgets.

CXMTAppleRAMTechnologyChina
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