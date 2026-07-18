“Janimde” quickly captured the hearts of fans (video)

Singer Ulugbek Yulchiyev's new song “Janimde,” which fans had been eagerly awaiting, along with its music video, premiered on the artist's official YouTube channel on July 17 at 19:00.

The singer had previously announced the new creative work through his social media pages. The short video teasers released before the premiere sparked great interest among fans, further increasing the number of people waiting for the new song.

Following the premiere, “Janimde” managed to rack up thousands of views in a short period. Listeners are highly praising not only the track but also the imagery, plot, and performance style in the music video.

In the comments on social media, fans are sincerely congratulating Ulugbek Yulchiyev on his latest creative work and writing that they are listening to the song on repeat.