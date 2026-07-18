Xavi may not return to club football: he reveals his new goal

·1·Sport
Xavi may not return to club football: he reveals his new goal

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has announced that the next step in his career may be a national team rather than a club. The Spanish specialist stated that this style of work suits not only his professional goals but also his family life.

Xavi did not disclose which national team he might manage. However, he listed the major tournaments he dreams of participating in as a coach.

Xavi wants to work with a national team

In an interview with RNE Audio, Xavi expressed that he is seriously considering the option of managing a national team in the future.

"My next step could be a national team. It suits me. That is exactly what I want," the specialist said.

According to him, the constant pressure and tight schedule at a club do not allow him to spend enough time with his family members.

There is also a family reason behind the decision

The 45-year-old coach emphasized that he has young children and wants to continue his career in a way that is compatible with his family life.

"I have a family and young children. Working at a club does not allow me to spend enough time with them. I can speak openly about this," Xavi said.

National teams have fewer matches and training sessions compared to clubs. For this reason, Xavi considers a job with a national team to be a more convenient option for him.

He listed four major tournaments

Xavi did not hide the fact that he is ready to manage not only a European national team in the future but also a national team from another continent.

The specialist said he wants to participate as a coach in the following tournaments:

  • World Cup;

  • European Championship;

  • Africa Cup of Nations;

  • Asian Cup.

This statement indicates that Xavi may also consider offers from national teams outside of Europe.

Won two trophies with Barcelona

Xavi was appointed head coach of Barcelona in November 2021. He spent two and a half years at the helm of the Catalans.

Under his leadership, Barcelona won:

  • the Spanish league title;

  • the Spanish Super Cup.

However, in 2024, the club's management dismissed Xavi from his position. Since then, the specialist has not managed a new team.

Now the main intrigue is which national team will be the first to approach Xavi with an offer. His next destination could be Europe, Asia, or even Africa.

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