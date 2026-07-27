Bright moments from Indira Miftahova's birthday party spread online (video)

Videos from the birthday party of comedienne Indira Miftahova, held yesterday on July 26, have gone viral on social media.

As seen in the videos, the celebration took place in a high-spirited and warm atmosphere. Indira Miftahova's relatives, friends, and many colleagues from the art world gathered together to congratulate her.

Singers Ruhshona, Sharof Muqimov, and Otabek Madrahimov, who attended the celebratory evening, performed for the guests and added an extra charm to the event. The videos capture guests dancing to upbeat and cheerful songs, thoroughly enjoying the festive mood.

These footage shared on social media are being warmly received by fans. In the comments, users are congratulating Indira Miftahova on her birthday, wishing her creative success and new achievements.