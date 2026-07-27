Cristiano Ronaldo enters a TV series: what will his role look like?

Cristiano Ronaldo is undertaking one of his most unexpected projects outside the football pitch. The Al-Nassr forward will serve as an executive producer for a new dramatic series about big money, agents, and complex relationships behind British football.

The 41-year-old Portuguese star will not just stay behind the camera. He is also expected to appear in the series himself, while Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is set to make a special appearance in the project.

What is the series called?

The new project is titled «Day 1s». Its plot revolves around professional British football and the activities of player agents.

At the center of the plot is an influential yet fictional football agent named Stanley Dalton. He operates in a complex environment where clubs, players, and major financial interests intersect.

The protagonist will be played by Damian Lewis, known for the following hit series:

«Homeland» — Homeland;

«Billions» — Billions;

«Band of Brothers» — Band of Brothers.

Some reports describe the character as a "fraudulent agent." However, the initial source mainly depicted him as a top-level football agent, without providing specific details about the character's illegal activities.

Ronaldo himself will also appear on screen

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside his executive producer duties, will also take part in some of its scenes.

It is not yet specified whether he will:

play himself;

play a fictional character;

or appear in a short special cameo.

This could be Ronaldo's first major involvement in a scripted television project, aside from commercials and video games.

Ronaldo is now trying to tell stories not just about goals and records, but also about what happens behind the scenes in football.

It has not yet been disclosed in which episodes the footballer will appear or how large his role will be.

Thierry Henry is also joining the series

The project is also expected to feature former France national team and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

The idea for the series was developed by Henry's real-life agent Darren Dein. He is also one of the project's executive producers. Because of this, the plot is likely to draw upon real-life experiences close to the world of football agents.

Apart from Henry, the cast and participants of the series include:

British rapper Dave;

rising actress Carlotta Banat.

However, their characters and roles in the plot have not yet been disclosed.

Where did filming begin?

Practical work on the series has already begun. Damian Lewis and other participants of the project were spotted at the stadium of the club «Barnet» in northwest London.

We are talking about Barnet's home arena — The Hive Stadium. It was reported that a number of scenes reflecting the atmosphere of British football were filmed at the stadium.

«Barnet» plays in the lower professional leagues of England. Therefore, this arena may have been chosen not to show the glamorous stage of the Premier League, but rather the everyday and realistic environment of British football.

This is not a comedy, but there will be humorous scenes

Sources describe the series primarily as a drama project. It is expected to portray the relationships between players and agents, major negotiations, personal conflicts, and the closed-off sides of the football business.

At the same time, the series will not be entirely serious. Some comedic elements will also be woven into the plot.

The source emphasizes that this will be:

not a sitcom like «Ted Lasso»;

primarily a serious drama;

but a project that also contains humor and light-hearted scenes.

The studio founded by Ronaldo and Matthew Vaughn

The series «Day 1s» is being produced by UR•Marv Studios. This studio was founded by Ronaldo and British director and producer Matthew Vaughn.

Vaughn is known for the following hit films:

«Kingsman»;

«Kick-Ass»;

«X-Men: First Class».

Ronaldo and Vaughn announced the formation of their new independent studio in 2025. The partners stated at the time that they had already financed and filmed two movies, with a third project in development.

«Day 1s» could become one of UR•Marv Studios' first major projects in a series format.

Will streaming platforms fight for the series?

The Sun's source noted that the project could spark interest among Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or other platforms.

This could be driven by the following factors:

Ronaldo's massive global audience;

Damian Lewis's acting reputation;

Matthew Vaughn's experience in the film industry;

The participation of famous football stars like Thierry Henry;

International interest in British football.

However, it has not yet been officially announced which TV channel or streaming service has acquired the series. The release date, number of episodes, and streaming platform remain unknown. The idea that "there will be a battle between platforms" is currently just an insider's speculation.

Is Ronaldo preparing for life after football?

Ronaldo is still playing professional football for Al-Nassr. However, in recent years, he has rapidly expanded his business and media projects outside of football.

The establishment of his film studio and becoming a TV series producer could be a new direction for his post-football career.

However, this does not mean Ronaldo will quit football anytime soon. For now, the series is considered a media project that he is pursuing alongside his sports career.

Main conclusion

Cristiano Ronaldo will be an executive producer of the series «Day 1s» about the events behind British football and will take part in some of its scenes.

Damian Lewis will play the fictional football agent Stanley Dalton. Thierry Henry, rapper Dave, and Carlotta Banat are also linked to the project.

Although filming has begun, the release date of the series and the platform that will broadcast it have not yet been announced.

One thing is certain: Ronaldo does not just plan to remain a hero of football history, but is now planning to become one of the creators of the stories behind it.