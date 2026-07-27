In Kashkadarya, a dog was tied to a vehicle and dragged

Another video depicting cruelty toward a dog in the Kashkadarya region has widely spread on social networks. The footage shows two young men tying a dog to a "Muravey" brand motor-scooter and dragging it along the road.

In the initial frames of the video, the dog tries to run behind the vehicle. However, subsequent footage shows that even though the animal is no longer moving, they continue to drag it along the asphalt. This incident has caused sharp outrage among social media users.

Law enforcement agencies have not yet issued an official response regarding this incident. According to some users, although the video was recorded about a year ago, the individuals featured in it have still not been held accountable. Therefore, internet users are asking responsible agencies to give a legal assessment of the situation.