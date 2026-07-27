Best Goal of World Cup 2026 Named: Shomurodov Ranks 2nd (Video)

·126·Sport
Best Goal of World Cup 2026 Named: Shomurodov Ranks 2nd (Video)

The author of the best goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been officially announced. The incredible goal scored against Argentina by Cape Verde defender Sidney Lopes Cabral was named the tournament's best goal by Hyundai. Fortunately, in this prestigious ranking, the Uzbek forward Eldor Shomurodov took a proud second place.

Zamin.uz presents the historic goal, the thrilling dramatic moments in Miami, and the "fairytale" success story of a player who used trash bags as window curtains just 3 years ago.

1. Drama in Miami: The miraculous goal against Martínez in the Round of 32

The Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, turned into a true football thriller. In front of 65,000 spectators, Cape Verde's Sidney Lopes Cabral beat Alexis Mac Allister in extra time and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner of Emiliano Martínez's goal, bringing the score to 2-2.

Although Cape Verde ultimately lost 2-3, Lopes Cabral's strike shook football fans worldwide.

Top 3 Best Goals of World Cup 2026 and the Historic Award

Position

Player

National Team

Statistic / Nomination

1st Place (Winner)

Sidney Lopes Cabral

Cape Verde

Goal of the Tournament (vs. Argentina)

2nd Place

Eldor Shomurodov

Uzbekistan

2nd Best Goal of the Tournament

3rd Place

Wilson Isidor

Haiti

3rd Best Goal of the Tournament

Historic Successors of the Award:

By winning this award, Lopes Cabral joined the ranks of world football legends such as Maxi Rodríguez, Diego Forlán, James Rodríguez, Benjamin Pavard, and Richarlison.

2. Celebration Drama: Mother's Fainting and Marcelo's Recognition

An unexpected dramatic event occurred at the stadium at the moment of the goal. When Lopes Cabral ran to celebrate the goal in front of his mother and girlfriend in the stands, his mother Teresa fainted from joy and excitement.

This incident recalled the historic moment at the 1998 World Cup semi-final when the mother of French legend Lilian Thuram, who scored against Croatia, also fainted.

Furthermore, Brazil and Real Madrid legend Marcelo personally sent a message to Cabral, admitting that he voted specifically for his goal in the final voting:

Sidney Lopes Cabral on his conversation with Marcelo:

"Marcelo is one of my biggest idols. When he told me he voted for my goal as the best of the tournament, I couldn't believe my eyes. I expressed my endless gratitude to him!"

3. From 5th Division to World Cup Hero: A Fairytale Rise

Just three years ago, Sidney Lopes Cabral was playing in the German 5th division (amateur league) and living at home with trash bags taped to his windows as curtains. His journey from poverty to the pinnacle of football became one of the most touching and inspiring stories of World Cup 2026.

Sidney Lopes Cabral's impressions of the goal:

"When I looked up and saw the ball sailing into the top corner, I thought, 'What did I just do?' I couldn't believe my eyes. Everyone dreams of scoring at the World Cup, but scoring a goal like that against a great team like Argentina is an amazing feeling."

Send this important sports news to your friends and football fans!

Our national team captain Eldor Shomurodov's incredible goal at the World Cup making the top three is a matter of pride for all of Uzbekistan!

Send this hot and important news immediately to your friends and football fan groups!

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov's goal deserved 1st place, or was the Cape Verdean player's strike truly the best of the tournament? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Eldor ShomurodovSidney Lopes CabralArgentinaCape VerdeHyundai
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