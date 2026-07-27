Super League drama: Three matches, two penalties and a goal in 90+2'

Home teams dominated the latest three matches of the 14th round in the Uzbekistan Super League. While Lokomotiv and Andijan secured confident victories, AGMK decided the fate of their match against Mash'al in stoppage time.

According to the results, a total of nine goals were scored across the matches. The most dramatic event of the day took place in Olmaliq — despite the visitors opening the scoring, the hosts had the last laugh.

Abdukholiqov paved the way for Lokomotiv

The first half of the match between Lokomotiv and Sogdiana in Tashkent ended goalless. The main action unfolded after the break.

In the 57th minute, Lokomotiv earned a penalty. Stepping up to the spot, Temurkhuja Abdukholiqov made no mistake to put his team ahead.

Nine minutes later, the hosts were awarded another 11-meter penalty kick. Abdukholiqov converted once again to complete his brace.

Scoring from two penalties, the experienced forward practically decided the outcome of the match.

In stoppage time, Kuvonchbek Abrayev scored Lokomotiv's third goal. Sogdiana reduced the deficit through Zaymovich in the 90+6th minute, but there was no time left to salvage a result.

Final score: Lokomotiv — Sogdiana 3:1.

This encounter was one of the Round 14 fixtures scheduled for July 27.

Andijan sealed victory in the second half

At the Bobur Arena, Andijan hosted high-flying Bukhara. Both teams played cautiously in the first half, keeping clean sheets.

Odil Abdumajidov opened the scoring in the 54th minute. Following the goal, Bukhara tried to attack more actively, but the hosts defended solidly.

In the 90th minute, Hamidullo Karimov scored the second goal to kill off any remaining suspense in the match.

Final score: Andijan — Bukhara 2:0.

Andijan not only claimed all three points and a clean sheet, but also showed they learned their lesson from defensive mistakes after a high-scoring 3:3 draw in the previous round. The Andijan vs Bukhara match was also part of the Round 14 calendar.

Mash'al came close to causing an upset in Olmaliq

The most intense match of the day took place between AGMK and Mash'al.

Bottom-placed Mash'al surprisingly opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Ergash Ismoilov's goal gave the visitors a crucial advantage away from home.

However, AGMK did not take long to respond. In the 32nd minute, Asadbek Sobirjonov leveled the score to bring his team back into the game.

Throughout the second half, the hosts searched for a winner, while Mash'al defended resolutely, coming close to securing at least a point.

Yet, in the 90+2nd minute, Abror Karimov scored the decisive goal. Thus, AGMK escaped a difficult situation to claim a comeback victory.

Final score: AGMK — Mash'al 2:1.

The match details confirming that AGMK vs Mash'al took place in Olmaliq as part of Round 14 were also reflected in the PFL match card.

Full match results

Match Score Goalscorers Lokomotiv — Sogdiana 3:1 Abdukholiqov 57' pen., 66' pen., Abrayev 90+3' — Zaymovich 90+6' Andijan — Bukhara 2:0 Abdumajidov 54', Karimov 90' AGMK — Mash'al 2:1 Sobirjonov 32', Abror Karimov 90+2' — Ergash Ismoilov 21'

Key numbers from the three fixtures

Number of matches — 3;

total goals — 9;

home wins — 3;

penalty goals — 2;

stoppage-time goals — 3;

team with a clean sheet — Andijan.

Before Round 14, AGMK had 22 points, Bukhara 23, Lokomotiv 19, and Andijan 17.

Based on these results, AGMK increased their tally to 25 points, Lokomotiv to 22, and Andijan to 20. However, final standings may change once the remaining round matches are played.

Who was the hero of the round?

Temurkhuja Abdukholiqov successfully converted two penalties to become the main architect of Lokomotiv's victory. Meanwhile, Andijan secured a vital three points through team discipline and solid defending.

The most emotional moment of the day undoubtedly occurred in Olmaliq. Just as Mash'al was seconds away from a point, Abror Karimov's 90+2nd-minute strike altered the destiny of the match.

Round 14 of the Super League is not yet fully concluded, but these three games alone showed that the round would be rich in drama and battles fought until the final whistle.

In your opinion, was Abdukholiqov the player of the day, or was it match-winner Abror Karimov?