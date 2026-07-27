Super League drama: Three matches, two penalties and a goal in 90+2'

·201·Sport
Super League drama: Three matches, two penalties and a goal in 90+2'

Home teams dominated the latest three matches of the 14th round in the Uzbekistan Super League. While Lokomotiv and Andijan secured confident victories, AGMK decided the fate of their match against Mash'al in stoppage time.

According to the results, a total of nine goals were scored across the matches. The most dramatic event of the day took place in Olmaliq — despite the visitors opening the scoring, the hosts had the last laugh.

Abdukholiqov paved the way for Lokomotiv

The first half of the match between Lokomotiv and Sogdiana in Tashkent ended goalless. The main action unfolded after the break.

In the 57th minute, Lokomotiv earned a penalty. Stepping up to the spot, Temurkhuja Abdukholiqov made no mistake to put his team ahead.

Nine minutes later, the hosts were awarded another 11-meter penalty kick. Abdukholiqov converted once again to complete his brace.

Scoring from two penalties, the experienced forward practically decided the outcome of the match.

In stoppage time, Kuvonchbek Abrayev scored Lokomotiv's third goal. Sogdiana reduced the deficit through Zaymovich in the 90+6th minute, but there was no time left to salvage a result.

Final score: Lokomotiv — Sogdiana 3:1.

This encounter was one of the Round 14 fixtures scheduled for July 27.

Andijan sealed victory in the second half

At the Bobur Arena, Andijan hosted high-flying Bukhara. Both teams played cautiously in the first half, keeping clean sheets.

Odil Abdumajidov opened the scoring in the 54th minute. Following the goal, Bukhara tried to attack more actively, but the hosts defended solidly.

In the 90th minute, Hamidullo Karimov scored the second goal to kill off any remaining suspense in the match.

Final score: Andijan — Bukhara 2:0.

Andijan not only claimed all three points and a clean sheet, but also showed they learned their lesson from defensive mistakes after a high-scoring 3:3 draw in the previous round. The Andijan vs Bukhara match was also part of the Round 14 calendar.

Mash'al came close to causing an upset in Olmaliq

The most intense match of the day took place between AGMK and Mash'al.

Bottom-placed Mash'al surprisingly opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Ergash Ismoilov's goal gave the visitors a crucial advantage away from home.

However, AGMK did not take long to respond. In the 32nd minute, Asadbek Sobirjonov leveled the score to bring his team back into the game.

Throughout the second half, the hosts searched for a winner, while Mash'al defended resolutely, coming close to securing at least a point.

Yet, in the 90+2nd minute, Abror Karimov scored the decisive goal. Thus, AGMK escaped a difficult situation to claim a comeback victory.

Final score: AGMK — Mash'al 2:1.

The match details confirming that AGMK vs Mash'al took place in Olmaliq as part of Round 14 were also reflected in the PFL match card.

Full match results

Match

Score

Goalscorers

Lokomotiv — Sogdiana

3:1

Abdukholiqov 57' pen., 66' pen., Abrayev 90+3' — Zaymovich 90+6'

Andijan — Bukhara

2:0

Abdumajidov 54', Karimov 90'

AGMK — Mash'al

2:1

Sobirjonov 32', Abror Karimov 90+2' — Ergash Ismoilov 21'

Key numbers from the three fixtures

  • Number of matches — 3;

  • total goals — 9;

  • home wins — 3;

  • penalty goals — 2;

  • stoppage-time goals — 3;

  • team with a clean sheet — Andijan.

Before Round 14, AGMK had 22 points, Bukhara 23, Lokomotiv 19, and Andijan 17.

Based on these results, AGMK increased their tally to 25 points, Lokomotiv to 22, and Andijan to 20. However, final standings may change once the remaining round matches are played.

Who was the hero of the round?

Temurkhuja Abdukholiqov successfully converted two penalties to become the main architect of Lokomotiv's victory. Meanwhile, Andijan secured a vital three points through team discipline and solid defending.

The most emotional moment of the day undoubtedly occurred in Olmaliq. Just as Mash'al was seconds away from a point, Abror Karimov's 90+2nd-minute strike altered the destiny of the match.

Round 14 of the Super League is not yet fully concluded, but these three games alone showed that the round would be rich in drama and battles fought until the final whistle.

In your opinion, was Abdukholiqov the player of the day, or was it match-winner Abror Karimov?

LokomotivAndijanSogdianaBukharaAGMK
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Vincent Janssen to continue career in the USA after TottenhamVincent Janssen to continue career in the USA after TottenhamToday, 02:59Chelsea target experienced midfielder Jordan HendersonChelsea target experienced midfielder Jordan HendersonToday, 02:33Bradley Barcola Wants to Leave PSG and Move to the English Premier LeagueBradley Barcola Wants to Leave PSG and Move to the English Premier LeagueToday, 02:31John Stones Expected to Continue Career in ItalyJohn Stones Expected to Continue Career in ItalyToday, 02:10Inter Continues Negotiations Over Curtis Jones TransferInter Continues Negotiations Over Curtis Jones TransferToday, 00:36Sensational Event in Italian Football: Maldini and Leonardo ResignSensational Event in Italian Football: Maldini and Leonardo ResignYesterday, 23:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points