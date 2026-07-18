Messi performs 'Last Tango' before the final

·44·Sport
Messi performs 'Last Tango' before the final

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi sent a symbolic message to fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. He showcased a photo with the Argentine flag and his specially crafted 'Last Tango' boots.

This name is not just a marketing idea: it alludes to Messi's 20-year journey in World Cups and what is likely the final World Cup match of his career. Adidas has dedicated this collection to the player's long history in the tournament.

“Onwards to the final!”

Messi posted a photo with the Argentine flag on social media, addressing the team's fans before the final.

“It is so exciting to walk the ‘Last Tango’ path together with Adidas. Onwards to the final, Argentina!” he wrote.

The special boots are designed in a combination of white, light blue, and gold. The design features symbols of the Argentine national team, Messi's personal logo, and details related to his number 10.

What is the meaning behind the 'Last Tango'?

The name 'Last Tango' combines the tango, which is characteristic of Argentine culture, with Messi's potential 'final dance' in football.

For the 39-year-old player, this is his sixth World Cup. If Argentina defeats Spain, Messi will become a world champion with the national team for the second consecutive time. The last team to win the World Cup twice in a row was Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina defends its championship title

Argentina reached the final as the reigning world champion. Lionel Scaloni's team has won all seven matches in the tournament and remains undefeated ahead of the decisive clash.

Spain will try to win its second title since 2010. The reigning champions of Europe and South America will face off in the final.

When does the final start in Tashkent time?

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

The match starts at 15:00 local time and 19:00 GMT. Therefore, in Uzbekistan, the match will kick off at 00:00 on the night of July 20. start.

Messi emphasized that Argentina will give its all before the final. Now, whether his 'Last Tango' ends with a second championship or Spain disrupts this historic scenario—the main answer will be given on the pitch.

Lionel MessiWorld Cup 2026ArgentinaSpainFootball
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