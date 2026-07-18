Faridam shares a snippet of her new song (video)

·21·Culture
Faridam shares a snippet of her new song (video)

Actress and singer Faridam has posted a new video on her social media page that has excited her fans. It is assumed that the artist shared a short snippet of her new song titled "Qolsaydim" (If I Had Stayed).

Faridam also left a very touching comment on the video. She emphasized that this track is dedicated to those who still believe in true love and who, despite having their hearts broken several times, have not given up on loving.

"This song... is like this! It is for those who still believe in the love they have been waiting for, and who have not given up on loving even though their hearts have been broken many times. One day, for sure... you will encounter a love that will never lose you, that will hold your hand firmly, and make you feel like, 'I have finally found my home.' May happiness find you not by mistake, but exactly at the right time," the singer wrote.

Based on this video, fans are speculating that this is the first teaser for the new song "Qolsaydim." The short snippet has already managed to spark great interest among listeners.

FaridamQolsaydim
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