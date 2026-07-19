Astronomers make an unexpected discovery: asteroid 1998 SH2 turns out to be a comet

·1·Technology
Astronomers make an unexpected discovery: asteroid 1998 SH2 turns out to be a comet

A major event in the world of astronomy has overturned long-held assumptions. The celestial body 1998 SH2, discovered in 1998 and previously considered a simple asteroid, has been proven to be a comet. According to research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, this discovery was confirmed not only by mathematical calculations but also through direct visual observations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The study of this object was prompted by an unexpected event in August 2025. At that time, the 380-meter body approached Earth at a distance of 0.02 astronomical units. Planned observations via the Goldstone radar complex in the USA failed due to an unexpected error: the object was not found at the calculated coordinates. Meanwhile, the Wykrota-Centro de Estudos Astronómicos de Minas Gerais observatory in Brazil recorded that the body had deviated significantly from its orbit.

From mathematical prediction to visual confirmation

Scientists determined that such a deviation in the body's movement could only be explained by non-gravitational acceleration. This phenomenon is characteristic of comets and is a reactive force resulting from the evaporation (degassing) of their ice layer. Calculations show that the object is releasing 1.2 × 10^24 molecules of gas per second, which indicates that it contains ice reserves.

Although no signs of activity were initially visible, the world's largest telescopes were deployed. Images obtained using the CFHT in Hawaii and the VLT (Very Large Telescope) in Chile revealed a very faint gas-dust shell and a narrow tail forming around 1998 SH2. It was determined that the comet's ability to "mask" itself is related to the low light-reflecting property (albedo) of its surface.

Planetary defense and new threats

This discovery is crucial for the strategy of protecting Earth from space threats. "Hidden comets" like this body, renamed P/1998 SH2, are considered more dangerous than asteroids. This is because their orbits can change in unexpected directions under the influence of reactive forces, making it difficult to calculate the probability of their collision with Earth.

Currently, scientists are aware of over 2,000 near-Earth asteroids moving in comet-like orbits. 285 of them are larger than 140 meters and are classified as potentially hazardous. New data suggests that many of these bodies may actually be frozen comets. This requires taking the porous structure of the body into account when developing future projects to change the trajectory of asteroids, such as the DART mission.

Furthermore, this research may also alter theories about the origin of Earth's oceans. It is highly probable that such hidden comets transported water to our planet in ancient times. In the future, mass searches for such "dark comets" are planned using the Vera Rubin Observatory currently under construction in Chile.

SpaceAstronomyCometAsteroidScience-Technology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

China's Kimi model shakes up the global technology marketChina's Kimi model shakes up the global technology marketYesterday, 23:51Tesla introduces new balance bike for kidsTesla introduces new balance bike for kidsYesterday, 22:19Decline in the US electric vehicle market: Honda and Sony projects haltedDecline in the US electric vehicle market: Honda and Sony projects haltedYesterday, 21:55US government employees allowed to use TikTok on work phonesUS government employees allowed to use TikTok on work phonesYesterday, 21:00Hubble and James Webb discover black hole with the longest orbit in the universeHubble and James Webb discover black hole with the longest orbit in the universeYesterday, 20:55India's private sector enters space: Vikram-1 rocket completes its maiden flightIndia's private sector enters space: Vikram-1 rocket completes its maiden flightYesterday, 20:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone