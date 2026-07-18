This dog's unique appearance has amazed the internet

·77·World
This dog's unique appearance has amazed the internet

Tilly, a dog born with short spine syndrome, is winning the hearts of millions of users on social media. Her appearance resembles that of 'Jimoti,' a raccoon that has caused a stir on the internet in recent days. This was reported by foreign media.

It is reported that Tilly is a 7-year-old Tibetan Spaniel, adopted in 2019 by her current owner, Anna Marie Giannini. Because the puppy was born with a congenital defect, no one wanted her, and euthanasia was even planned.

Anna Marie says she was told that one of the puppies was born with a defect and it was difficult to find a home for her. If no owner was found, there was a high probability she would be put down. However, Anna notes that she had fallen in love with Tilly before even hearing this and decided to adopt her.

Today, Tilly's daily life is regularly covered on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Interesting clips of the dog playing with other puppies, spending time with her owner, and finding comfortable positions to rest attract the attention of millions of viewers.

According to Anna Marie, although Tilly was born with a congenital syndrome, her body has adapted to this condition just like humans living with the same disease. Therefore, she leads an active life and feels well.

Interest in Tilly has increased even more due to Jimoti, the short-spined raccoon that recently gained internet fame. Her videos, especially those capturing her sweet movements, are spreading rapidly on social media.

Anna Marie admits that after seeing the videos of Jimoti, she better understands why people are so amazed and fall in love with Tilly when they see her for the first time.

Experts note that Jimoti, found in Seattle, may have a short lifespan. However, Tilly has not shown any serious health problems related to short spine syndrome so far.

The owner emphasizes that the dog's condition has not left any severe complications, and veterinarians expect Tilly to live a long and healthy life.

Brian Collins, a specialist at Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, states that short spine syndrome is a very rare congenital condition among animals. In some cases, such a mutation can cause compression of internal organs or joint problems.

The expert also believes it is likely that this mutation makes it quite difficult for Jimoti to climb trees and escape predators. Nevertheless, scientists are hopeful about her survival and healthy life.

TillyDogsShort Spine SyndromeViralAnimals
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