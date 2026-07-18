Two Away Wins in the Super League: How Did Matchday 12 Conclude?

Matchday 12 of the Uzbekistan Super League concluded with two interesting encounters. Dinamo and Surkhon secured important three points on the road, improving their positions in the league table.

Both matches ended with a 2-1 scoreline, but the victories were achieved through different scenarios.

Dinamo secured their advantage in the first half

Samarkand's Dinamo team faced Qizilqum away and started the match actively.

In the 22nd minute, Firdavs Abdurahmonov opened the scoring. Seven minutes later, Anvar Hojimirzayev scored the second goal for the Samarkand side.

In the 55th minute of the second half, Dinamo defender Haris Hajdarevic scored an own goal. Although the hosts increased the pressure afterward, the visitors held on to their winning score.

Qizilqum — Dinamo 1:2

Goals: Firdavs Abdurahmonov — 22, Anvar Hojimirzayev — 29, Haris Hajdarevic — 55, own goal.

Surkhon scored the winning goal in four minutes

In another match of the round, Surkhon tested their strength against Andijon away. All goals in the match were scored in the second half.

In the 64th minute, Richard Friday put the visitors ahead. Andijon equalized in the 73rd minute through a goal by Usmonali Ismonaliyev.

However, the score did not remain level for long. In the 77th minute, Sarvar Abduhamidov scored Surkhon's second goal, bringing his team an important victory.

Andijon — Surkhon 1:2

Goals: Richard Friday — 64, Usmonali Ismonaliyev — 73, Sarvar Abduhamidov — 77.

The battle in the table has intensified

Before Matchday 12, Andijon was in 9th place with 16 points, and Surkhon was in 10th place with 15 points. The away win allowed the Surkhandarya team to close the gap on their opponent.

Dinamo also took an important step toward moving away from the bottom of the table with the three points earned against Qizilqum.

The point difference between teams in the Super League is not large. Therefore, every victory can allow a team to climb several spots in the league table.

Matchday 12 ended in favor of the visitors

On the final day of the round, the hosts failed to earn a single point. While Dinamo maintained the lead they created in the first half, Surkhon scored the decisive goal in the final part of the match.

Now the main focus shifts to the next round. As the battle in the lower and middle parts of the table heats up, these two victories could prove decisive throughout the season.