Will Zelenskyy dismiss Syrskyi? Growing pressure in Kyiv...

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Will Zelenskyy dismiss Syrskyi? Growing pressure in Kyiv...

Tensions within Ukraine's military leadership are escalating. According to Financial Times sources, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering dismissing Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

No final decision has been made yet. However, the unexpected resignation of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and protests in cities across the country have intensified questions about Syrskyi's future.

Zelenskyy gathers commanders

According to the Financial Times, Zelenskyy plans to hold a meeting with high-ranking military commanders on July 18–19.

The meeting is expected to discuss the situation on key front lines, Ukraine's defense capabilities, and potential candidates to replace Syrskyi.

Sources emphasize that replacing the commander-in-chief could only happen once there is assurance that the transition will not harm the defense along the entire front line.

Fedorov's resignation exposes the conflict

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was dismissed in July as part of a government reshuffle, having served in the position for only six months.

The 35-year-old Fedorov was known for advocating the digitalization of Ukrainian public services, the development of drone technology, and the implementation of data-driven management in the defense system.

FT sources report that Syrskyi had pushed Zelenskyy to remove Fedorov following a disagreement. However, this claim has not been officially confirmed by the Ukrainian presidential administration or Syrskyi.

What did the former minister accuse Syrskyi of?

After his resignation, Fedorov accused the commander-in-chief of obstructing military reforms, slowing down the implementation of modern technologies, and causing divisions within the leadership.

He claimed that certain initiatives aimed at anti-corruption measures, updating procurement systems, and the widespread use of drones were not supported by the military command. Syrskyi's side has not responded in detail to these accusations.

Observers view this conflict as a clash between young reformers pushing for a technological approach and proponents of traditional military management.

Protests begin in Ukrainian cities

Fedorov's removal sparked protests in Kyiv. Demonstrators supported the former minister, calling him one of the main drivers of defense reforms.

Later, the protests spread to Lviv and other cities. Some protesters demanded not only Fedorov's reinstatement but also the resignation of Syrskyi.

Such open protests against military leadership during wartime are rare in Ukraine. It is reported that some military personnel and veterans joined citizens in these actions.

When will Syrskyi's fate be decided?

So far, Zelenskyy has not made an official statement regarding his intention to dismiss Syrskyi. The Financial Times report is also based on sources, and the decision could still change.

A potential change of the commander-in-chief comes at a very sensitive time for Ukraine. Appointing a new leader could not only ease internal political pressure but also affect the chain of command at the front and cooperation with Western allies.

The main intrigue now is whether Zelenskyy will resolve the conflict between the two high-ranking officials by dismissing Syrskyi, or if the current commander-in-chief will remain in his position.

Volodymyr ZelenskyyOleksandr SyrskyiMykhailo FedorovUkraineFinancial Times
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