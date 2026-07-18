Emotional letter from Mbappé to Deschamps: "Your last dance"

Kylian Mbappé Ahead of the final match at the 2026 World Cup, the French national team captain sent an emotional message to head coach Didier Deschamps. The forward emphasized that history will eventually give a true assessment of the specialist who led the team for 14 years.

The bronze medal match against England will be Deschamps' final game as France's head coach. Mbappé's heartfelt words showed that the bond between them goes far beyond a typical player-manager relationship.

“Today is your last dance”

Mbappé began his social media message with short but poignant sentences:

“Today is your last dance. You gave us so much.”

The French captain admitted that the players wanted to give Deschamps a farewell with a World Cup final and another trophy. However, the semi-final defeat to Spain prevented that plan from coming to fruition.

“We wanted to give you a better ending, but we couldn't,” wrote Mbappé.

Now France will face England in the third-place play-off. For many players, this is not the final they hoped for, but the match offers a chance to send Deschamps off with a victory.

Mbappé acknowledges Deschamps' main contribution

The striker believes Deschamps played a decisive role in the revival of the French national team and its return to a leading position in world football.

“It is hard to put into words what you have done for our team over these 14 years. It was you who played the decisive role in the revival of the French national team.”

Mbappé also noted that the coach was not always fairly appreciated by the public. Although Deschamps was often criticized for his playing style and tactical decisions, his results made France one of the most consistent national teams of the last decade.

“People didn't always appreciate your greatness. But time and history will give it its true value,” the player said.

Deschamps led France to the semi-finals in three consecutive World Cups. Under his leadership, the team became champions in 2018 and reached the 2022 World Cup final.

“Thank you for trusting me”

In his message, Mbappé specifically highlighted that Deschamps gave him the opportunity to prove himself in the national team.

“Thank you for giving me the chance and for trusting me to defend the honor of my country at the highest level for so many years.”

The player called Deschamps one of the greatest figures in French football history. The coach lifted the trophy as France captain at the 1998 World Cup, and 20 years later, he led the national team to the title as a coach. He is one of the few specialists to have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager.

What legacy did Deschamps leave in France?

Didier Deschamps was appointed head coach of the French national team in 2012. During his era, Les Bleus:

Won the 2018 World Cup;

Reached the Euro 2016 final;

Won silver at the 2022 World Cup;

Won the 2021 UEFA Nations League;

Reached the semi-finals in three consecutive World Cups.

These results made Deschamps one of the most successful coaches not only in France but in the history of international football.

How will the farewell end?

Mbappé concluded his message by wishing the coach luck in his new chapter and expressing gratitude for everything he did for the national team jersey.

“I have only warm memories of all the moments we shared and the achievements we reached together.”

France did not reach the final, but Deschamps has one last chance to end his 14-year tenure with a win. Now the main question is: can Mbappé and his teammates decorate the coach's “last dance” with a bronze medal?